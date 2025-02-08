  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Why are UFC weigh ins so bush league?

They always bring in a bunch of geeks who are fawning over the fighters.

This time they had a bunch of kids, like literally kids bugging every fighter for a selfie... and then you got Sean there dropping F bombs on the mic in front of them, just a really cheap look, why do they do that shit.

It should be just Anik or whoever is announcing the fighters, a couple of ring girls showing us their tits, and Dana.

It always seems that there is an extra dozen or more people up there who have no business being there, like what fucken purpose do they serve?

These fighters are in the zone, doing face offs and focusing on their upcoming fights, why have all these needless distractions that are probably annoying for them and definitely aesthetically unpleasant for the fans?
 
I always wonder who that older Italian guy with the big nose is
 
production value of the weigh ins doesn't really matter, people only watch for the faceoffs
 
I think that’s Chuck Zito, he’s like a D level actor and I have no clue what he has to do with the UFC.
Used to be Hell's Angels, is longtime buddies with Dana and Trump, and has been around MMA longer than most Sherdoggers have been watching, so he gets special treatment...and he is at least a c-level actor thanks to Oz :P

A lot of the kids and stuff is for charity or a favour to someone...I doubt the fighters care that much about some kids snapping selfies when you compare that to their overall media obligations.
 
Used to be Hell's Angels, is longtime buddies with Dana and Trump, and has been around MMA longer than most Sherdoggers have been watching, so he gets special treatment...and he is at least a c-level actor thanks to Oz :P
Yeah he's been going to Boxing and MMA fights for a long time. I like him, he's a legendary new york figure.
 
Used to be Hell's Angels, is longtime buddies with Dana and Trump, and has been around MMA longer than most Sherdoggers have been watching, so he gets special treatment...and he is at least a c-level actor thanks to Oz :P

A lot of the kids and stuff is for charity or a favour to someone...I doubt the fighters care that much about some kids snapping selfies when you compare that to their overall media obligations.
OK, that’s fine, so give him front row seats to every event, I’m sure he already gets to meet all the fighters backstage, but why the hell do I need to see his ugly mug at all the weigh ins? And I’m not singling him out, the whole goddamn stage is overcrowded at every single weigh in event, it just looks ridiculous with dozens of people gazing over when I’m just watching to see the fighters dialed in. And all those oil sheiks, and some random rich guys kids, etc. Do that shit backstage
 
Yeah he's been going to Boxing and MMA fights for a long time. I like him, he's a legendary new york figure.
You fucking like everything, you’ll probably try to tell us that tonight‘s is a stacked card ffs.
 
They always bring in a bunch of geeks who are fawning over the fighters.

This time they had a bunch of kids, like literally kids bugging every fighter for a selfie... and then you got Sean there dropping F bombs on the mic in front of them, just a really cheap look, why do they do that shit.

It should be just Anik or whoever is announcing the fighters, a couple of ring girls showing us their tits, and Dana.

It always seems that there is an extra dozen or more people up there who have no business being there, like what fucken purpose do they serve?

These fighters are in the zone, doing face offs and focusing on their upcoming fights, why have all these needless distractions that are probably annoying for them and definitely aesthetically unpleasant for the fans?
Other than this, were you impressed with the physique of the fighters ?
 
You fucking like everything, you’ll probably try to tell us that tonight‘s is a stacked card ffs.
Dricus Africanus will lead us all from tears to Glory
 
I think they gave up a long time ago :rolleyes:
 
I Initially thought they were Pereiras two boys since him an Strickland are pals now, but then when I saw how they were acting, I was like, no way he would allow that.
 
Dricus Africanus will lead us all from tears to Glory
Dricus is cool, but this rematch is lame, he should be fighting Chimaev.

What are you gonna do if Strickland wins a close decision, which is the only way Strickland can ever win a fight? Then you’re stuck with a trilogy or you’re screwing Dricus and not giving him the same opportunity you gave Sean. Just pointless.
 
