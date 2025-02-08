Why are UFC weigh ins so bush league?

They always bring in a bunch of geeks who are fawning over the fighters.



This time they had a bunch of kids, like literally kids bugging every fighter for a selfie... and then you got Sean there dropping F bombs on the mic in front of them, just a really cheap look, why do they do that shit.



It should be just Anik or whoever is announcing the fighters, a couple of ring girls showing us their tits, and Dana.



It always seems that there is an extra dozen or more people up there who have no business being there, like what fucken purpose do they serve?



These fighters are in the zone, doing face offs and focusing on their upcoming fights, why have all these needless distractions that are probably annoying for them and definitely aesthetically unpleasant for the fans?