Why are there so many odd names in UFC?

Feb 11, 2015
1,036
221
These are just some names that I've seen.
Urijah Faber
Uriah Hall
Jens Pulver
Chael Sonnen
Dana White
Junie Browning
Tyson Griffin
Sage Northcutt
Carmelo Marrero
Brock Larson, Lesnar
Cub Swanson
Kit Cope
Kalib Starnes
Kendall Grove
Lodune Sincaid
Tiki Ghosn
Wade Shipp
Roland Payne
Baby Jay Penn
Tra Telligman
Mac Danzig
Gideon Ray
Gil Castillo
Gan McGee
Jules Bruchez
Court McGee
Ovince St. Preux
Guy Mezger
Kelly Dullanty
Benji Radach
Tamdan McCrory
He-Man Ali Gipson
Myles Jury
Gray Maynard
Benson Henderson
Bubba Bush
Asbel Cancio
Forrest Griffin
Rudyard Moncayo
Roli Delgado
Gian Villante
Yancy Medeiros

Who names their son Kelly?

And these are all good-old American boys, let me remind you. Starnes is an exception though.

Feel free to add to the list, if you can..
 
Simple: People with strange names have to defend themselves from being made fun of from an early age. Fighting becomes second nature and a career doing it is just a part of the natural progression.
 
Simple: People with strange names have to defend themselves from being made fun of from an early age. Fighting becomes second nature and a career doing it is just a part of the natural progression.
Can confirm, was kid with weird name, big ears, freckles, and half Asian ancestry in Wisconsin in the 80s. I don't really know how to fight, but I can take one hell of a beating.
 
Can confirm, was kid with weird name, big ears, freckles, and half Asian ancestry in Wisconsin in the 80s. I don't really know how to fight, but I can take one hell of a beating.
What's your first name?
 
Wait to see what it looks like 20 years from now

Seriously seems like modern parents are having a contest to see who can come with the most ridiculous name. My buddy just named his daughter Soular.

"AND STILL THE UFC MW CHAMPION...... LAMPSHADE JOHNSON!"
 
Simple: People with strange names have to defend themselves from being made fun of from an early age. Fighting becomes second nature and a career doing it is just a part of the natural progression.
I agree. I was one of the weird named kids.
 
How are the names Tyson, Forrest, Myles, Gideon, Uriah, Brock, Wade and Kendall weird names? Are you from an extremely tiny town and have you ever left?
 
How are the names Tyson, Forrest, Myles, Gideon, Uriah, Brock, Wade and Kendall weird names? Are you from an extremely tiny town and have you ever left?
You've met a Tyson, Forrest, Myles, Gideon, Uriah, Brock, Wade, and a guy named Kendall before?
 
^ agreed I have family named Kendall and wade. Brock and Uriah are very common, so is dana
 
You've met a Tyson, Forrest, Myles, Gideon, Uriah, Brock, Wade, and a guy named Kendall before?
I know a Tyson, Brock, Wade, and Kendall. Wade helped me move into my most recent apartment, good dude.
 
How are the names Tyson, Forrest, Myles, Gideon, Uriah, Brock, Wade and Kendall weird names? Are you from an extremely tiny town and have you ever left?
Do you not understand how things can be relative, or do you really think those names are as common as John, Chris, David, Michael, etc.?
 
You've met a Tyson, Forrest, Myles, Gideon, Uriah, Brock, Wade, and a guy named Kendall before?
I know a Tyson, Forrest, and Gideon.

There's hundreds of guys on the roster, some of them are going to have weird names.
 
You've met a Tyson, Forrest, Myles, Gideon, Uriah, Brock, Wade, and a guy named Kendall before?
I'm Myles and I know a dude named Tyson and Forrest. And I used to bang a chick named Kendall. Idk if that's how it was spelt though. Also 2 guys named Brock fought for the UFC.
 
Simple: People with strange names have to defend themselves from being made fun of from an early age. Fighting becomes second nature and a career doing it is just a part of the natural progression.
I'm surprised there are so few people named Richard. Or Gaylord.
 
You've met a Tyson, Forrest, Myles, Gideon, Uriah, Brock, Wade, and a guy named Kendall before?
I've met or no several Tysons (very popular baby name in the 90s), went to school with a Myles & Brock and I'm mates with a Wade
 
You've met a Tyson, Forrest, Myles, Gideon, Uriah, Brock, Wade, and a guy named Kendall before?
I either graduated with people who share those names or knew one from the graduating class ahead of me. Not uncommon names.
 
