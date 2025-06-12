Why are there so many Canadians in this lounge?

Intermission

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
4,027
Reaction score
2,184
We need to talk about this. it¨s one canadian quoting another canadian, quoting another canadian. The numbers dont add up. Canada has a population of 40 million people. They cant be here every second user.

I have been to bodybuilding forums in the past and its american flags everywhere, relationship forums - americans mainly.

My conspiracy theory is that this is some word of mouth. One canadian started this.
 
Intermission said:
We need to talk about this. it¨s one canadian quoting another canadian, quoting another canadian. The numbers dont add up. Canada has a population of 40 million people. They cant be here every second user.

I have been to bodybuilding forums in the past and its american flags everywhere, relationship forums - americans mainly.

My conspiracy theory is that this is some word of mouth. One canadian started this.
Click to expand...
You go on relationship forums? Lol.
 
Intermission said:
We need to talk about this. it¨s one canadian quoting another canadian, quoting another canadian. The numbers dont add up. Canada has a population of 40 million people. They cant be here every second user.

I have been to bodybuilding forums in the past and its american flags everywhere, relationship forums - americans mainly.

My conspiracy theory is that this is some word of mouth. One canadian started this.
Click to expand...
they are the fckng worst,
should ban them on the spot.

Need a sherdog border or ICE mod brigade.
 
Intermission said:
We need to talk about this. it¨s one canadian quoting another canadian, quoting another canadian. The numbers dont add up. Canada has a population of 40 million people. They cant be here every second user.

I have been to bodybuilding forums in the past and its american flags everywhere, relationship forums - americans mainly.

My conspiracy theory is that this is some word of mouth. One canadian started this.
Click to expand...
I'm sorry, but please kindly fuck off eh, ya hoser
 
Sonny Qc said:
they are the fckng worst,
should ban them on the spot.

Need a sherdog border or ICE mod brigade.
Click to expand...
Haha. I have literally talked to four canadians in my life in the other forums ever. WHAT IS GOING ON?!?!

This is an American forum.
 
Last edited:
Because Canadians love MMA, America, Cock, Trump, ICE, and Cock
 
My first UFC was GSP Hughes and Chuck Wandy. GSP at teh time was arguably the best fighter we ever had.

I'd say considering where BJJ was born and it being a gigantic part of MMA saying Sherdog should be anti non Americans is a bit of a stretch.
 
Joe Rogan told me that Canada is basically communist now.

So they probably come here for the freedom.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,629
Messages
57,413,513
Members
175,698
Latest member
kerwin

Share this page

Back
Top