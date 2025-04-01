Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 36,642
- Reaction score
- 49,835
It can't be just a coincidence.
But I found some solid responses here in the Quora.
Also check out this map you can see the most religious countries are in Africa and in South Asia.
Africa and South Asia tend to have the poorest countries.
But I found some solid responses here in the Quora.
Why are the most religious countries also the poorest?
Answer (1 of 30): Religious states (bible belt) are the poorest states in USA. Religious countries are the poorest in Europe. All South America and Central America are religious, they are poor, unsafe countries. Most Muslim countries are very religious, even with oil money, they are the most b...
www.quora.com
Also check out this map you can see the most religious countries are in Africa and in South Asia.
Africa and South Asia tend to have the poorest countries.