Why are the most religious countries also the poorest?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,642
Reaction score
49,835
It can't be just a coincidence.

But I found some solid responses here in the Quora.

www.quora.com

Why are the most religious countries also the poorest?

Answer (1 of 30): Religious states (bible belt) are the poorest states in USA. Religious countries are the poorest in Europe. All South America and Central America are religious, they are poor, unsafe countries. Most Muslim countries are very religious, even with oil money, they are the most b...
www.quora.com www.quora.com

Also check out this map you can see the most religious countries are in Africa and in South Asia.

Africa and South Asia tend to have the poorest countries.

en.wikipedia.org

Importance of religion by country - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Most religious countries.png
 
This kind of information is incredibly skewed.

The flipside:

The most wealthy and/or best GDP in the world include Middle East countries with unreal wealth and GDP.
Ireland. Luxembourg. They have wealth and excellent GDP, aswell as high GDP.

Once you find a statistic you want to portray and produce that one stat, it appears way beyond what the full picture is.

FYI. I despise a lot of religiosity and braindead religious power but the stats are not what they seem.
 
WillyWarminski said:
This kind of information is incredibly skewed.

The flipside:

The most wealthy and/or best GDP in the world include Middle East countries with unreal wealth and GDP.
Ireland. Luxembourg. They have wealth and excellent GDP, aswell as high GDP.

Once you find a statistic you want to portray and produce that one stat, it appears way beyond what the full picture is.

FYI. I despise a lot of religiosity and braindead religious power but the stats are not what they seem.
Click to expand...

Yes there is exceptions indeed for certain countries in certain parts of the world. But in the most part I believe most religious countries tend to be the poorest from my observation.

Again that's just my opinion.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,596
Messages
57,106,269
Members
175,542
Latest member
Glupert

Share this page

Back
Top