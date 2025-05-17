Why are the MMA news so weird nowadays?

Like, you have Tom Aspinall that's releasing 10 YouTube shorts per day. He got asked who'd win between 100 Tom Aspinall's and 1 gorilla and Tom was kinda annoyed saying "that's fucking boring already. This has broken all over the internet, it's become boring. It's all over. 2 Eddie Alvarez would win vs a Gorilla, done!"Then you have Jiri Prochazka and Poatan both in Japan. They met, shake hands, hug... The Jiri did some dance, with Big Ank even saying "that's not cool, Jiri ..."Then there's the thing about Poatan going to Thailand now, while dancing, to train with JJ, who is living "the best life there" ....I mean, wtf is this? I think it's either promo stuff since they all see UFC is in a limbo for a while or... It's the end of UFC...