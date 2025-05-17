Why are the MMA news so weird nowadays?

Like, you have Tom Aspinall that's releasing 10 YouTube shorts per day. He got asked who'd win between 100 Tom Aspinall's and 1 gorilla and Tom was kinda annoyed saying "that's fucking boring already. This has broken all over the internet, it's become boring. It's all over. 2 Eddie Alvarez would win vs a Gorilla, done!"



Then you have Jiri Prochazka and Poatan both in Japan. They met, shake hands, hug... The Jiri did some dance, with Big Ank even saying "that's not cool, Jiri ..."

IMG-20250517-000026.jpg



Then there's the thing about Poatan going to Thailand now, while dancing, to train with JJ, who is living "the best life there" ....

I mean, wtf is this? I think it's either promo stuff since they all see UFC is in a limbo for a while or... It's the end of UFC...
 
I’m so glad I came up ⬆️ in peak mma era. It’s really sad how bad it has become.
 
its fighters trying to navigate social media world, when they should just be fighting. men weren't meant to look at social media all day, wondering what other fighters are thinking of, seeing stupid ass skits, or jokes that barely qualify as a joke. it's overload, it's tiring, it's obnoxious.
 
