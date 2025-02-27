Why are steroids held against Jones image but not Holyfield?

Intermission
I know Holyfield never got caught but that wasn't vitamines in his drink... Everybody knows it, yet he is a folk hero in the US
Jones howeVer has trace amount, arguably tainted, and has 50% of the fan base rejecting his merits.
Why does Holyfield get a pass but Jones doesnt?
