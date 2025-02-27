  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Why are steroids held against Jones image but not Holyfield?

I know Holyfield never got caught but that wasn't vitamines in his drink... Everybody knows it, yet he is a folk hero in the US

Jones howeVer has trace amount, arguably tainted, and has 50% of the fan base rejecting his merits.

Why does Holyfield get a pass but Jones doesnt?
 
Lmao. Comparing a household name like Evander Holyfield to Jon Jones is funny. No one knows who Jon Jones is apart from a select few. He’s not relevant
 
What rubs many fans the wrong way about Jones: He got caught many times, didn't learn shit after crying on TV and the UFC kept covering his ass (how many more failed tests we'll never know about?). He doesn't even hide it anymore, zero consequence anyway

Manufactured “legend” so that Dana and UFC can have their own version of Michael Jordan belonging to the UFC brand. Just watch how Dana changes his tune about Jon the day Jones retires and the next guy in line has to be promoted.
 
