Economy Why are red states broke?

surgeyou1 said:
Turns out it's more expensive to live in states with actual shit to do in it. Who would have guessed?
Why don’t they make actual shit to do? Remember they are red states, they don’t have any of that blue tape that stops them from building mega businesses.

Lmfao kills me every time
 
Rygu said:
Look at the cost of living in the blue states vs wage then do the same for red states.
lol sounds like something a brokie would say.

Let’s compare quality of life for blue states vs red states?

Let’s compare average wealth blue states vs red states.

There’s zero answer still why deep leaning red Mississippi is consistently a shit hole and a dem hasn’t represented their state in 30 plus years. They can’t blame the Dems over there
 
iwannabeadored said:
lol sounds like something a brokie would say.

Let’s compare quality of life for blue states vs red states?

Let’s compare average wealth blue states vs red states.

There’s zero answer still why deep leaning red Mississippi is consistently a shit hole and a dem hasn’t represented their state in 30 plus years. They can’t blame the Dems over there
All democrats care about is the wealthy and the elites. It's good to have a party for working class people like the Republican party.
 
Look at the states with the most debt, both state and individuals.

Debt by State 2024

worldpopulationreview.com worldpopulationreview.com

www.forbes.com

America's Debt Position By State And Worldwide

Consumer debt—including credit card balances and auto loans—has ballooned in 2023, and state budgets have been impacted too. When a state owes more than it brings in, its residents may face financial insecurity due to budget cuts and tax increases. Consumers may also have high costs of living and ou
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com
 
Those numbers you included also included student loan debt which skews the numbers. We know red states don’t believe in edjumakation so it doesn’t apply to them
 
daPROFESSOR said:
Almost all the states are red now. Which ones specifically?
New York, California, and Illinois are just 3 of many states in the Red from Biden/Harris Policies of open borders with non-citizens receiving Housing, Medical care, food, spending money, etc.

Billions of Taxpayer dollars fund illegals in Sanctuary Cities.
 
nonoob said:
Oh yes that’s why they are in the red. It’s not like us from California fund your broke red states asses.


Check out which states receive the most federal funding as a percentage of their revenue …. Oh yes those broke asss red states

usafacts.org

Which states rely the most on federal aid?

A fifth of state and local government revenues come from federal funding.
usafacts.org usafacts.org
 
Maybe because they're rural states and rural areas tend to have less GDP/capita and also tend to vote Republican. Those states are also quite inland states, which were always poorer due to being further from the ports (same as in most countries). Plus they're poor because of old Southern policies around farming, Black land loss and Jim Crow, but I don't know about that stuff.
 
