Why are the states that bottom 6 in terms of GDP red states?
Look at the cost of living in the blue states vs wage then do the same for red states.Why are the states that bottom 6 in terms of GDP red states?
Pretty sure there is nothing worse than being in Arkansas....except for living in Mississippi
Look at the cost of living in the blue states vs wage then do the same for red states.
Turns out it's more expensive to live in states with actual shit to do in it. Who would have guessed?
I'd rather make $50,000/year in Arkansas than $80,000/year in New York.
All democrats care about is the wealthy and the elites. It's good to have a party for working class people like the Republican party.lol sounds like something a brokie would say.
Let’s compare quality of life for blue states vs red states?
Let’s compare average wealth blue states vs red states.
There’s zero answer still why deep leaning red Mississippi is consistently a shit hole and a dem hasn’t represented their state in 30 plus years. They can’t blame the Dems over there
Look at the states with the most debt, both state and individuals.
America's Debt Position By State And WorldwideConsumer debt—including credit card balances and auto loans—has ballooned in 2023, and state budgets have been impacted too. When a state owes more than it brings in, its residents may face financial insecurity due to budget cuts and tax increases. Consumers may also have high costs of living and ouwww.forbes.com
Good choice. You will probably get robbed by a illegal immigrant and that immigrant will be let go in New york to rob someone else.I'd rather make $50,000/year in Arkansas than $80,000/year in New York.
New York, California, and Illinois are just 3 of many states in the Red from Biden/Harris Policies of open borders with non-citizens receiving Housing, Medical care, food, spending money, etc.Almost all the states are red now. Which ones specifically?
New York, California, and Illinois are just 3 of many states in the Red from Biden/Harris Policies of open borders with non-citizens receiving Housing, Medical care, food, spending money, etc.
Billions of Taxpayer dollars fund illegals in Sanctuary Cities.
