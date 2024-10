It's a blockbuster fight that the UFC wants and there's really nobody left for Adesanya. A fight with Cannonier can only mess the plan up.



As for it being too soon, I don't think so given Adesanya's fighting style. If Izzy had developed some vicious grappling game, then I'd be more inclined to agree, but he hasn't. Situation's funny because even though Izzy's the champ, Vettori's probably a tougher fight for Alex.