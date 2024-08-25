Why are peanuts salted/flavored when they are still in a shell?

Same with sunflower seeds. You arent supposed to eat the shells of peanuts and especially the shells of sunflower seeds. Yet people still buy flavored seeds and nuts.

It seems like these are for people who just like to suck on nuts for a while for no reason. Just makes getting the actual nut out way messier.

Any nut suckers here?
 
when i played baseball, i played with a bunch of guys who ate the entire sunflower seeds lol. that's fucking crazy haha. on the other hand, it's a pain in the ass to have to open each one to get that little-ass piece. i think the guys ate the seeds for the salt. they're drenched in salt.
 
when i played baseball, i played with a bunch of guys who ate the entire sunflower seeds lol. that's fucking crazy haha. on the other hand, it's a pain in the ass to have to open each one to get that little-ass piece. i think the guys ate the seeds for the salt. they're drenched in salt.
You really have to chew sunflower shells if you are gonna eat them whole. Peanuts shells arent as harsh to digest imo.

I will still eat peanuts in the shell once in a while. I chew and swallow them right away though.
 
Same with sunflower seeds. You arent supposed to eat the shells of peanuts and especially the shells of sunflower seeds. Yet people still buy flavored seeds and nuts.

It seems like these are for people who just like to suck on nuts for a while for no reason. Just makes getting the actual nut out way messier.

Any nut suckers here?
Good intentions with a dash of laziness.
 
when i played baseball, i played with a bunch of guys who ate the entire sunflower seeds lol. that's fucking crazy haha. on the other hand, it's a pain in the ass to have to open each one to get that little-ass piece. i think the guys ate the seeds for the salt. they're drenched in salt.
You can buy them without salt and once you know how to peel them with teeth it becomes very easy. I dont get the apeal of salted nuts or seeds in general just prefer pure nuts.
 
when i played baseball, i played with a bunch of guys who ate the entire sunflower seeds lol. that's fucking crazy haha. on the other hand, it's a pain in the ass to have to open each one to get that little-ass piece. i think the guys ate the seeds for the salt. they're drenched in salt.
Sunflower seeds can be bought w/o shell, but damn salty. I heard eating some hard shit can cut up your intestines.

Also, unsalted cashews cost more than salted cashews. WTF? You'd think they're saving on salt cost w/o salt.
 
