Social Why are no generals / high ranking officers of foreign wars superstars in the US?

Nizam al-Mulk

Nizam al-Mulk

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 11, 2024
Messages
502
Reaction score
192
We had the Ethiopian Civil war and the Ukraine war. Neither one has a breakout star in the US who goes on talk shows, has an epic Joe Rogan interview?

What about the Syrian civil war?

I mean in the Internet era i would expect someone would break trough with memes, tik toks and his fans doing youtube videos on him.

Both conflicts is / was long lasting enough with high enough body counts. This not China vs Vietnam war where you have to go to NY Times and ABC news to tell your story to Americans.
 
Busgosu said:
<{ByeHomer}>
Click to expand...
120309015105-joseph-kony-file-more.jpg
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
We had the Ethiopian Civil war and the Ukraine war. Neither one has a breakout star in the US who goes on talk shows, has an epic Joe Rogan interview?

What about the Syrian civil war?

I mean in the Internet era i would expect someone would break trough with memes, tik toks and his fans doing youtube videos on him.

Both conflicts is / was long lasting enough with high enough body counts. This not China vs Vietnam war where you have to go to NY Times and ABC news to tell your story to Americans.
Click to expand...
Joe would be interviewing a nerdy gamer that flys explosive drones into buildings.

Plus the military industry complex wants these wars to be low key background noise so they last as long as possible.
 
Years ago Topps and Pro Set made trading cards of Desert Storm and it featured key characters from various countries.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,877
Messages
56,014,967
Members
175,032
Latest member
Dales miksov

Share this page

Back
Top