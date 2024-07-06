  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why are Nick Diaz and Tony Ferguson on the same card but not fighting?

One of the strangest bookings of all time. Both are on the same card and yet not fighting each other?

If the UFC wanted to make them fight some young prospect where the young guy could make a name it would at least kind of make sense. Instead both are fighting old guys where win or lose no one is breaking the top 10.

So why is the fan favorite fight not taking place and will the deck get reshuffled to make it happen?
 
Nate vs Tony happened not long ago ….no need for Tony vs Nick
 
wildchild88 said:
Why are they fighting at all?

They both looked like the fighting version of Joe Biden in their last fights..
I'm not saying they should be fighting, but if they are going to let them do it, makes a lot more sense to have them fight each other than Chiesa and Luque
 
It is a business strategy to make money:

After this card, they can book an OL vs. OL fight as the co-main on a ppv, and a lot of people will buy it.
 
nick is still fighting luque, is that right? if so then i guess luque has said goodbye to his career. there's no moving up the ladder fighting a diaz.
 
Tony has lost 7 straight fights and 21 out of his last 23 rounds. Any athletic commission that licenses him should be investigated for malfeasance.
 
Because it would be a horrible old person wheelchair match that only looks good on paper with no context.
 
Meathead Jock said:
Will the fights against Chiesa and Luque be good?
probably not but i'm assuming they are trying to just throw Cheisa and Luque a bone.

Diaz and Ferguson basically are considered hopeless at this point.
 
They’re trying to get rid of both. Feeding them to more relevant fighters and send them off to die.,
 
I don't get how they're allowed to fight. Considering that Nick literally quit against Robbie.
Ferguson, on the other hand has one good round and then it's a steep fall. What's point of the NAC?
 
Ohhhhhh here we go again. Let me crush my nut. Wait a little........

Ok dude. You have to check the pre-event press conferences, specially the ones of Dana. He knows.
 
r-harper-1 said:
Nate vs Tony happened not long ago ….no need for Tony vs Nick
Nah, Nick and Nate are different fighters whose careers/lives have wildly diverged over the last 10 years. If you said this back in 2012, I'd probably agree. But Nick is a total mystery right now and Tony is.....Tony.

Who knows if Nick could submit Tony as easily as Nate did....has Nick even trained BJJ much at all since the Anderson fight (which had practically no grappling, nor did the Lawler rematch)?
 
