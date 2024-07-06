Why are Nick Diaz and Tony Ferguson on the same card but not fighting?

Meathead Jock
WAR ASKREN
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2011
- Messages
- 19,729
- Reaction score
- 578
One of the strangest bookings of all time. Both are on the same card and yet not fighting each other?
If the UFC wanted to make them fight some young prospect where the young guy could make a name it would at least kind of make sense. Instead both are fighting old guys where win or lose no one is breaking the top 10.
So why is the fan favorite fight not taking place and will the deck get reshuffled to make it happen?
If the UFC wanted to make them fight some young prospect where the young guy could make a name it would at least kind of make sense. Instead both are fighting old guys where win or lose no one is breaking the top 10.
So why is the fan favorite fight not taking place and will the deck get reshuffled to make it happen?
Last edited: