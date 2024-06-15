  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why are most higher proof liqueurs usually disgusting when consumed neat?

Okay so "disgusting" might be an overstatement. Also I know 40% ABV isn't "higher proof" for a spirit but most liqueurs are usually a decent bit lower...typically 20-30 I'd say. I mean 15-25 might even be more realistic in the grand scheme of things...especially for cocktails mixers. Yet orange liqueurs are undoubtedly an extremely common cocktail mixer but most come in at your typical vodka/whiskey/brandy/tequila proof.

Anyways, I'd never tried an orange liqueur outside of a cocktail. I imagine most haven't, as that's just not what they exist for. I got a wild hair though and stopped by Total Wine after work for a bottle of Solerno. I've been eyeing this stuff for a while but it's not cheap. It's $40. We're not talking an aged masterpiece here so that price for what's essentially vodka with added sugar and flavoring kinda snatched me by the Johnson.

Well...on it's own, and at room temperature...it's dick.

It just makes me wonder...

I've rarely had a flavored liqueur over 30% that's good by itself and at room temperature. Of the ones that were actually really good, they used either whiskey or brandy as the base spirit. I've have some good flavored vodkas but most only go to 35%. Even then, I think they're typically better in the fridge once you start getting into the 30's.

It's just weird to me. You'd think the added sugar and flavoring would just make it taste better. Instead it's just giving it more fucking burn. Sorry to babble on here, but I must say that I'm finding myself to feel rather perplexed indeed. I threw a glass of this shit in the freeze to see how that does it.


Good Vodka better in the fridge ??? GTFO and go drink some Boones farm over ice. :)
 
Good high proof alcohol is fine neat, couple drops of water is fine too.
 
Because you haven't had ones that are really well aged. And maybe you're too sensitive to high alcohol, that's common the younger you are. Cheap liquor to get drunk on, the higher alcohol is out of balance with the simple flavours. If you have some high quality cask strength single malt whiskey that are 18+ years old, they have a lot more flavour and complexity and it balances the alcohol.
 
You’ll develop a tolerance for higher proof if you get into say drinking whiskey. I sip wild Turkey, rare breed nest and it’s almost 120 proof. I couldn’t do that years ago. Now it’s hard to go back because lower proof is watered down so less flavour. I want to drink it at cask strength. Sometimes I need to take it with water if it’s much stronger than say 115 proof
 
