Why are most higher proof liqueurs usually disgusting when consumed neat?

Okay so "disgusting" might be an overstatement. Also I know 40% ABV isn't "higher proof" for a spirit but most liqueurs are usually a decent bit lower...typically 20-30 I'd say. I mean 15-25 might even be more realistic in the grand scheme of things...especially for cocktails mixers. Yet orange liqueurs are undoubtedly an extremely common cocktail mixer but most come in at your typical vodka/whiskey/brandy/tequila proof.Anyways, I'd never tried an orange liqueur outside of a cocktail. I imagine most haven't, as that's just not what they exist for. I got a wild hair though and stopped by Total Wine after work for a bottle of Solerno. I've been eyeing this stuff for a while but it's not cheap. It's $40. We're not talking an aged masterpiece here so that price for what's essentially vodka with added sugar and flavoring kinda snatched me by the Johnson.Well...on it's own, and at room temperature...it's dick.It just makes me wonder...I've rarely had a flavored liqueur over 30% that's good by itself and at room temperature. Of the ones that were actually really good, they used either whiskey or brandy as the base spirit. I've have some good flavored vodkas but most only go to 35%. Even then, I think they're typically better in the fridge once you start getting into the 30's.It's just weird to me. You'd think the added sugar and flavoring would just make it taste better. Instead it's just giving it more fucking burn. Sorry to babble on here, but I must say that I'm finding myself to feel rather perplexed indeed. I threw a glass of this shit in the freeze to see how that does it.