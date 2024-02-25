Opinion Why are Libs so easily triggered

I blame soy and Jon Stewart for dumbing down news to one liners from the perspective of someone who thinks they are automatically correct, and anyone who disagrees is reduced to a one liner with a weird voice and facial expression
 
I love that you miss the irony of this entire thread only existing because of how triggered by libs OP is <45> <Lmaoo>

What did we do to hurt you @MacGregor ? Did we use actual facts and sourced arguments instead of memes, and you didn't know what to do? Maybe we *gasp!* supported minorites?
Tell me more about your fears…

4 sad triggered righties ITT so far.
 
Conservatives are ready to start another civil war over a black person being cast in a movie or a TV show... But it's the libs who are easily triggered

USA!USA! said:
Both extremes get triggered

Remember Kid Rock unloading on a case of Bud Light LMAO
One positive of that was I heard when it happened, Modelo became the best selling beer in the United States. In my entire life I've never actually had a Modelo. So I bought a six pack. I don't think it was a regular one. I can't remember exactly what kind it was. But anyway, It was actually a pretty decent beer.
 
HOLA said:
Models Black is pretty decent too for a beer of that type and price point.
 
HOLA said:
Agreed! Modelo is great - negra and especial. Big fan of both. I even like their really light Oro variety.
 
