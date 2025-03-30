Why are hip strikes not more utilized?

666

666

I mean delivering hip strikes. We've seen shoulder strikes up against the cage, GSP using his upper body to pound his opponents head into the canvas.

Is this the biggest lapse of training in the sport? One way using the hips would be to take get 69 mount and entrap opponents arms and pound their head with your hips.

Maybe there is some hidden code of honor on why they don't utilize hip strikes. I don't know but I think this would be most useful in womens divisions givin their weight distribution.
 
Wide surface area, lots of cushioning from your glutes/quads, and without a run up you're not likely to generate a ton of significant power. And even if you did land a hip strike, how bad out of position would you be which would allow someone to counter it?

You could try a butt bomb like Hunt tried to Wanderlei but the ref might count that as a stomp and DQ you.
 
I don't want people in 69 mount as you call it slamming there hips into some dudes face. I won't be able to even convince myself this shit isn't gay sometimes if that starts up.
 
Unless we can get a dern miesha situation
banana-eating-champ.gif
 
This HAS to be a troll job, some guys have tried striking with their hips, as in with the cup, if thats what you mean, and GSP was told to hit with his groin iirc, lol.
 
Because the hip is located so centrally in the torso. The hips/waist in considered the "core" of balance, because, even with the legs as an extension, the legs are part of the foundation that supports all the body weight and movement. At least the shoulder is kind of at the end of the torso where it can be thrown into an opponent.

If you have zero extension, it's difficult to generate the momentum and the ability to strike at a target. Basically, how you'd deliver a strike with the hip would be about the same as trying to smother someone with your belly button, I'd think. Just not effective or practical, it seems.
 
Lol yea man totally. I’d love to see a hypothetical north-south position where one man just starts thrusting his hips into another man’s face, bouncing his head into the canvas. That is something I haven’t seen yet. TKO via face fucking 😂
 
Is this the biggest lapse of training in the sport? One way using the hips would be to take get 69 mount and entrap opponents arms and pound their head with your hips.
So your saying why isn't anyone dry humping their opponent?
 
