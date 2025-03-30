Why are hip strikes not more utilized?

666
I mean delivering hip strikes. We've seen shoulder strikes up against the cage, GSP using his upper body to pound his opponents head into the canvas.
Is this the biggest lapse of training in the sport? One way using the hips would be to take get 69 mount and entrap opponents arms and pound their head with your hips.
Maybe there is some hidden code of honor on why they don't utilize hip strikes. I don't know but I think this would be most useful in womens divisions givin their weight distribution.
