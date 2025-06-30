Why are griddles so popular?

At stores I'm seeing more griddles than grills for sale lately.

Something like this:

Camp-Chef-46-Inch-6-Burner-Freestanding-Propane-Gas-Commercial-Style-Flat-Top-Griddle-Cooking-Surface.jpg


I don't get it. You're not getting the nice grill marks nor the char/smoke flavor. Looks to me like your steak will come out the same if you cooked it inside the kitchen in a pan.

I guess I could see the value if you're a caterer or if you throw a shit ton of huge parties.

But as a normal guy, why would I want one of these? I already have a grill and a smoker, so adding another big piece of equipment to my patio better be worth the space it takes up.

What am I missing?
 
