Why are griddles so popular?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 31,961
- Reaction score
- 46,030
At stores I'm seeing more griddles than grills for sale lately.
Something like this:
I don't get it. You're not getting the nice grill marks nor the char/smoke flavor. Looks to me like your steak will come out the same if you cooked it inside the kitchen in a pan.
I guess I could see the value if you're a caterer or if you throw a shit ton of huge parties.
But as a normal guy, why would I want one of these? I already have a grill and a smoker, so adding another big piece of equipment to my patio better be worth the space it takes up.
What am I missing?
Something like this:
I don't get it. You're not getting the nice grill marks nor the char/smoke flavor. Looks to me like your steak will come out the same if you cooked it inside the kitchen in a pan.
I guess I could see the value if you're a caterer or if you throw a shit ton of huge parties.
But as a normal guy, why would I want one of these? I already have a grill and a smoker, so adding another big piece of equipment to my patio better be worth the space it takes up.
What am I missing?