Why are flying knees more devastating than kicks?

Intermission
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 2,516
- Reaction score
- 1,389
Did anyone think prior to the UFC that flying knees had more bone crunching potential than kicks? What is it about them that are so venomous compared to kicks?
Its very counter intuitive. Less momentum, no swing.. just a hard click on the head and it breaks bones like crazy.
is the flying motion big part of the reason? Does that add power??
Its very counter intuitive. Less momentum, no swing.. just a hard click on the head and it breaks bones like crazy.
is the flying motion big part of the reason? Does that add power??