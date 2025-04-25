Why are flying knees more devastating than kicks?

Intermission

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
2,516
Reaction score
1,389
Did anyone think prior to the UFC that flying knees had more bone crunching potential than kicks? What is it about them that are so venomous compared to kicks?

Its very counter intuitive. Less momentum, no swing.. just a hard click on the head and it breaks bones like crazy.

is the flying motion big part of the reason? Does that add power??
 
Just wait until flying kicks make a comeback!!
 
Last edited:
Flying kicks are easy to see coming and rarely land. Flying knees do not require full leg extension, and can come from a standstill. I did TKD for 10 years and while the fancy flying and spinning kicks look impressive they are telegraphed and easy to avoid.
 
Knees are the most devastating blow you can deliver. I've been on the receiving end, not good.
 
Michael Wetzel said:
Flying kicks are easy to see coming and rarely land. Flying knees do not require full leg extension, and can come from a standstill. I did TKD for 10 years and while the fancy flying and spinning kicks look impressive they are telegraphed and easy to avoid.
Click to expand...

I guess you havent been to kickboxing events. Spin kicks land all the time. and they need not be telegraphed

 
I'm not sure a flying knee is more powerful than a spinning heel kick.

Masvidal -Askren and Barboza-Etim were life altering events. That Aussie crushed Hari's jaw in multiple places in K-1 with the spinning heel. MVP dented Cyborg's skull with the knee, even more gruesome.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,181
Messages
57,211,037
Members
175,587
Latest member
Alexander Alikovski

Share this page

Back
Top