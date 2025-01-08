Why Are Fighters Required to do “Fighter Meetings” With DC and Anik?

Gabe
Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
- Feb 8, 2015
- 12,290
- 5,797
This has gotta be one of the stupidest mandatory things that the UFC makes these guys do. They’re not even for press or our entertainment it has to be behind closed doors. You don’t think the fans would like to see these groundbreaking meetings that Anik is always talking about? It seems like just a way for the commentators to pester the fighter and ask pointless questions just to have some material.