Why Are Fighters Required to do “Fighter Meetings” With DC and Anik?

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
@Silver
Joined
Feb 8, 2015
Messages
12,290
Reaction score
5,797
This has gotta be one of the stupidest mandatory things that the UFC makes these guys do. They’re not even for press or our entertainment it has to be behind closed doors. You don’t think the fans would like to see these groundbreaking meetings that Anik is always talking about? It seems like just a way for the commentators to pester the fighter and ask pointless questions just to have some material.
 
The meetings happen so that the commentators have things to say during the PPV when that fighter is walking out. When you hear DC or Anik say something like "X fighter went to colorado to train at elevation for this fight" that info probably came from the meeting
 
It's so the commentators have something to talk about, people complain that they dont get any promotion but the fighter meetings are where they can speak a bit about themselves and give the fans the opportunity to know the fighters on a more personal level.

basically, Promotion
 
Yeah it's for the commentators. Of course i would hide personal struggles to them like break ups, divorces, family issues if that's possible. Anik can't be trusted with.

It's a whatever you say can and will be used kind of thing.
 
loisestrad said:
Seems to me that a bit of preparation for the commentary would be a ... good thing?
Click to expand...

Depends. You have Anik-bot who'll remember every single detail and being them up whenever, and then there's Cormier who'll forget everything including how to pronounce your name.
 
Also i don't think most fighters would mind having a chat with the commentators behind closed doors. That way they can warn them not to say certain stuff. And they can remind them to mention stuff they want fans to know or stuff that sounds badass.

I see nothing bad about this.
 
Same as every other league, it's an old dumb tradition. Watch the nfl ones they are so dumb. No one ever says anything interesting.
 
Gabe said:
This has gotta be one of the stupidest mandatory things that the UFC makes these guys do. They’re not even for press or our entertainment it has to be behind closed doors. You don’t think the fans would like to see these groundbreaking meetings that Anik is always talking about? It seems like just a way for the commentators to pester the fighter and ask pointless questions just to have some material.
Click to expand...
To give them stuff to talk about.

It's really not a big deal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,960
Messages
56,750,063
Members
175,386
Latest member
aceofheartss88

Share this page

Back
Top