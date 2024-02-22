Why Are Drugs and Alcohol Talked About Separately?

Dogpound2020

Dogpound2020

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 24, 2023
Messages
420
Reaction score
359
Alcohol is a drug is it not? I’ll never get this sort of conversation. Just asking as a fellow fan of both…
 
My track record proves alcohol is not my friend.

I never tried hard drugs bc I know i would lose everything.
 
So what we get drunk
So what we smoke weed
We're just having fun
We don't care who sees
 
Dogpound2020 said:
Alcohol is a drug is it not? I’ll never get this sort of conversation. Just asking as a fellow fan of both…
Click to expand...

In a general context, or a sporting context?
 
Marketing, mainly. It's the same reason people scoff when you acknowledge that caffeine is a drug.
 
Ooh we haven’t had a drunken thread in a while.

Anything can be a ‘drug’, TS

It’s just the nature of chemicals to be more physically addictive.

But people who are addicted to food will eat the same way someone uses drugs. Even when the doctor tells them their organs are in trouble, they don’t stop eating fatty oily food. They can’t help themselves. Or sugar… that’s a big one.

A sex addict can never be in a healthy relationship. They’re always just try to get more and more of sex. It’s not the way that normal people desire sex. They usually need some level of extremity to even feel anything… or multiple levels of risk or excitement. They will never feel a wholesome relationship normally.

We have people who are addicted to love. To gaming. To social media.
To steroids and exercise… that’s one too. Doctor says you need to stop juicing or stop exercising otherwise you will end up in a wheelchair… but you can’t stop.


The human mind can make a drug out of anything. It’s just that some things like hard drugs have more of a physical affect than others.


Like me: I’m addicted to posting on sherdog. I have to log in everyday. I’m beyond saving
 
Buff said:
Alcohol is the devil.

Quit weed a month ago, and my health has gone to complete shit physically and mentally from replacing it with booze and cigarettes...
Click to expand...
Keep fighting homie.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,194
Messages
55,126,687
Members
174,625
Latest member
Midgard

Share this page

Back
Top