Why Are Drugs and Alcohol Talked About Separately?

Dogpound2020
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 24, 2023
- Messages
- 420
- Reaction score
- 359
Alcohol is a drug is it not? I’ll never get this sort of conversation. Just asking as a fellow fan of both…
Oops, don’t do drugs kids, lol. Please move to the Lounge area mods?Alcohol is a drug is it not? I’ll never get this sort of conversation. Just asking as a fellow fan of both…
Alcohol is a drug is it not? I’ll never get this sort of conversation. Just asking as a fellow fan of both…
Keep fighting homie.Alcohol is the devil.
Quit weed a month ago, and my health has gone to complete shit physically and mentally from replacing it with booze and cigarettes...