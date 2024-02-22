Why Are Drugs and Alcohol Talked About Separately?

Ooh we haven’t had a drunken thread in a while.



Anything can be a ‘drug’, TS



It’s just the nature of chemicals to be more physically addictive.



But people who are addicted to food will eat the same way someone uses drugs. Even when the doctor tells them their organs are in trouble, they don’t stop eating fatty oily food. They can’t help themselves. Or sugar… that’s a big one.



A sex addict can never be in a healthy relationship. They’re always just try to get more and more of sex. It’s not the way that normal people desire sex. They usually need some level of extremity to even feel anything… or multiple levels of risk or excitement. They will never feel a wholesome relationship normally.



We have people who are addicted to love. To gaming. To social media.

To steroids and exercise… that’s one too. Doctor says you need to stop juicing or stop exercising otherwise you will end up in a wheelchair… but you can’t stop.





The human mind can make a drug out of anything. It’s just that some things like hard drugs have more of a physical affect than others.





Like me: I’m addicted to posting on sherdog. I have to log in everyday. I’m beyond saving