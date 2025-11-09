Social Why Are Cars Built to Go Faster Than We’re Allowed to Drive?

Did you know that nowhere on Earth has a legal speed limit above 140 km/h (≈ 90 mph) , except for parts of Germany’s Autobahn, which famously has no general limit?

So why are manufacturers still allowed to build machines that can go twice or three times faster than the law permits?

If speed limits exist to save lives, protect the environment, and reduce noise and emissions, why isn’t car design aligned with those same principles?

What we have is :

-Drivers buy cars with power they’ll never legally use.

-Companies advertise speed

-Governments set limits but don’t regulate production accordingly.

What' s the logic here?
Who, in their right mind, thinks this makes sense?
 
liner said:
What is the fastest you have ever driven? I personally have driven a car at 142 mph on a freeway. My son drove the same car 192 mph
I used to have a Civic Type R and got 145 mph out of her.

Exit: staying with the theme of this thread, my future son will definitely drive at 195 mph at some point in his life.
 
Bballfan123 said:
? Because that’s how an engine works.? You don’t want to be redlining your car on the highway every day to work you’ll burn out the engine in 10,000 miles
This. You can drive with your engine maxed out or it’ll burn out.

You could theoretically put in a governor but what if there is an emergency? What if I need to speed up to avoid an accident? Or merge ? Or have to race to the hospital?
 
TheNinja said:
This. You can drive with your engine maxed out or it’ll burn out.

You could theoretically put in a governor but what if there is an emergency? What if I need to speed up to avoid an accident? Or merge ? Or have to race to the hospital?
My toyota camry had a governor kick in at 112mph.

Really they could set it at about 85mph on all cars
 
I've wondered this myself, now that we're in the era where all cars are computer controlled, it would be trivial to design them from going over a set speed... with all the safety regulations, I'm surprised that hasn't been legislated.

Personally I'd be all for it, too many crazies out there in ridiculously fast cars these days.
 
A. No, not really. Power (bhp) in a motor vehicle, provides via the transmission a thing called ACCELERATION which is not the same as speed. Most cars have 4 or 5 or 6 gears, and you are unlikely to break the speed limit in 1st or 2nd gear however much power your car has due to GEARING and the engine hitting the redline (max RPM).
Having a high power-to-weight ratio via the magic of Newtons' 2nd Law of Motion (F=Ma), can be fun etc,
If a car maker wanted to artificially restrict a car to a certain speed they could (and do sometimes) program in an upper speed limit by resricting revs in higher gears.
End of the day...it's also MARKETING. A Porsche driver is unlikely to be too happy to have 100bhp max power from his engine. They're paying top dollar for a car that accelerates, brakes, corners hard, that is fun and has thorough pedigree engineering. Car companies are in the business of SELLING CARS and high torque / power attracts certain buyers.
A. It's marketing, we don't need any more Nanny States. It's the drivers job to stick to the speed limits, let an adult drive the thing, it's not car companies job to police the driver.
a. Not the governments job to tell car manufactruers "do not make your car ABLE to go faster than 70mph under any circumstances. Plus cars are made for MANY different countries, a car maker does not want to produce 20 different versions for 20 different countries with 20 different speed limits.

A. People like to have fun and drive quickly, when conditions allow and it's safe-ish to do so.
I raced in outdoor 2-stroke karting National Championships for 8 years, I was highly skilled at performance driving, we slide the karts frequently, understeer, oversteer, we even drove in pouring rain on full race-slicks with no tread on the tires at all, and trust me that teaches you a lot about car control. A 2-stroke outdoor kart with a proper chassis is a lightweight racing machine. These are not 4-stroke chugga-chugga things at some indoor track, they went 70 to 80mph, revved to about 16,000rpm, depending on the gear ratios chosen for each track. I had 2 cars and 2 motorbikes, and yes my faster car (a Toyota Supra MkIV 3.0ltr twin-turbo) had 380bhp (modified from stock) and it was quite rapid for sure and yes I exceeded the speed limit in it. Never crashed any car in decades of driving except one minor incident in a BMW 328i which i was test driving on a rather oily roundabout.
People are not robots. Individualism and Fun still exist, last time I checked.

ps. fastest road car i was ever in was a heavily modded Supra MKIV with a single big turbo and it was dynamometer tested at 620bhp. That was mildly scary, especially as the road was damp on the run i had in it.

pps. I THINK that there are some roads in Montana with no speed limit. Not sure, but i read that some time ago. Might and might not be true.
 
Last edited:
I was doing 160 mph on my zx10 ONCE. I looked down at the speedometer for a brief second and realized this is not where I wanted to end.
 
I did a buck twinny over the Newport Pell Bridge once in a 95 Lumina. We can't all have fast cars, fuck you
 
I dunno... if your car could go 500mph, would that mean you'd do it? Sometimes you should have better judgment and not depend on industry or government to lord over you. Hit a bridge support at 65, it'll kill everyone in the car... should we keep them slower than that? Your car will go faster downhill, maybe regulate hills?

Damn guys, when did we decide to abandon common sense and depend on anything else?
 
No clue. Gotta make sure you got correctly rated tires lol.

Roads are so bad where I live there's no way in hell anybody can go 160+ anyway
 
TardStrong said:
My toyota camry had a governor kick in at 112mph.

Really they could set it at about 85mph on all cars
I personally like less government and less rules and more freedom. But that’s just me. I guess I’m guilty of enjoying the freedom of choice.
 
liner said:
What is the fastest you have ever driven? I personally have driven a car at 142 mph on a freeway. My son drove the same car 192 mph
147 in my Camaro SS on I55 in southern Illinois.

In my current car maybe 125.

It's pretty rare that I romp in my cars on the street anymore. But opening it up at the track is fun.
 
Most speed regulations are in place since we had cars with drum brakes and simple spring suspension. I can see why the limits stay low in the cities, but I firmly believe that they are inadequate in most cases on roads between cities. There is no point in going slow on a straight isolated road with no intersections or pedestrian crossings.
 
All you hoons, breaking the speed limit... naughty, naughty.

I just want a nice, practical little hybrid for my next car. No need for anything crazy.
 
