Why did you said: Did you know that nowhere on Earth has a legal speed limit above 140 km/h (≈ 90 mph) , except for parts of Germany’s Autobahn, which famously has no general limit?



So why are manufacturers still allowed to build machines that can go twice or three times faster than the law permits?



If speed limits exist to save lives, protect the environment, and reduce noise and emissions, why isn’t car design aligned with those same principles?



What we have is :



-Drivers buy cars with power they’ll never legally use. Click to expand...

A. No, not really. Power (bhp) in a motor vehicle, provides via the transmission a thing called ACCELERATION which is not the same as speed. Most cars have 4 or 5 or 6 gears, and you are unlikely to break the speed limit in 1st or 2nd gear however much power your car has due to GEARING and the engine hitting the redline (max RPM).Having a high power-to-weight ratio via the magic of Newtons' 2nd Law of Motion (F=Ma), can be fun etc,If a car maker wanted to artificially restrict a car to a certain speed they could (and do sometimes) program in an upper speed limit by resricting revs in higher gears.End of the day...it's also MARKETING. A Porsche driver is unlikely to be too happy to have 100bhp max power from his engine. They're paying top dollar for a car that accelerates, brakes, corners hard, that is fun and has thorough pedigree engineering. Car companies are in the business of SELLING CARS and high torque / power attracts certain buyers.A. It's marketing, we don't need any more Nanny States. It's the drivers job to stick to the speed limits, let an adult drive the thing, it's not car companies job to police the driver.a. Not the governments job to tell car manufactruers "do not make your car ABLE to go faster than 70mph under any circumstances. Plus cars are made for MANY different countries, a car maker does not want to produce 20 different versions for 20 different countries with 20 different speed limits.A. People like to have fun and drive quickly, when conditions allow and it's safe-ish to do so.I raced in outdoor 2-stroke karting National Championships for 8 years, I was highly skilled at performance driving, we slide the karts frequently, understeer, oversteer, we even drove in pouring rain on full race-slicks with no tread on the tires at all, and trust me that teaches you a lot about car control. A 2-stroke outdoor kart with a proper chassis is a lightweight racing machine. These are not 4-stroke chugga-chugga things at some indoor track, they went 70 to 80mph, revved to about 16,000rpm, depending on the gear ratios chosen for each track. I had 2 cars and 2 motorbikes, and yes my faster car (a Toyota Supra MkIV 3.0ltr twin-turbo) had 380bhp (modified from stock) and it was quite rapid for sure and yes I exceeded the speed limit in it. Never crashed any car in decades of driving except one minor incident in a BMW 328i which i was test driving on a rather oily roundabout.People are not robots. Individualism and Fun still exist, last time I checked.ps. fastest road car i was ever in was a heavily modded Supra MKIV with a single big turbo and it was dynamometer tested at 620bhp. That was mildly scary, especially as the road was damp on the run i had in it.pps. I THINK that there are some roads in Montana with no speed limit. Not sure, but i read that some time ago. Might and might not be true.