Why are athletic commissions so arrogant

as i understand, it boils down to protecting the institution. if they let some controversy strongarm them into second-guessing a ref, then pretty soon everyone will want the commission to make calls, and it will devolve into chaos and litigiousness. that’s their thinking, which i don’t agree with necessarily. imo, if the ref or the judges make an egregiously incorrect call, blatantly against the rules, the commission must step in to correct it. you can’t have a system set up with no way to correct mistakes.



that said, i don’t think this quite meets that high bar. sounds like the problem is the rules allow for this, instead of requiring a no contest. the only problem i see is the eye pokes themselves, and this idea that they’re not intentional. if something happens 3x in a fight, you can presume it’s intentional. still, bruno said he believes the eye pokes were not intentional. so that’s the end of it.