I think the hyper-consumerism and the "fake til you make it" culture have some impact on it. To much value given to "brands"... hell, some poor fools consider themselves brands (social media doesnt help).

On average how often a person buy a new smartphone? And it gotta be the latest iphone release, otherwise "you look poor" as some people like to joke around here.



For reference, I only buy a new smartphone when the old one breaks down and even so I'll try cheaper ways to keep it working lol. It's not because I can't buy a new one, it's because it has no added value to me. I'm from a poor country though, so that's why I think about the culture.

I also think the cold war had an impact too, the biggest weapon USA had against URSS was to show to the world what an average person could buy and have in his daily life while some poor soviet could only change his broken TV once a decade. That time is long gone, but the idea of getting new shinny stuff constantly became really attached to the idea of personal freedom because in a sense it's true. The individual has the personal freedom to make a really dumb choice of buying a gucci bag with his money while getting his electricity cut off because he's defaulting the payments for lack of money. It's dumb, but it's his right to do so.