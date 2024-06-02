Why an arm break is an automatic stoppage? People have fought with broken arms before.

This seems an inconsistent and unfair ruling, especially when refs completely overlook ankle locks like when Oliveira fucked up TFerg's. People fight fight broken arm from kicks, fight with broken wrists or dislocated shoulders like it's nothing if they sustain them from their own punching. It was unclear if it broke or just dislocated at the elbow here, why no benefit of doubt for the fighter who dropped his opponent and is trying to fight through?