Why an arm break is an automatic stoppage? People have fought with broken arms before.

fizzlehiss

fizzlehiss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 25, 2021
Messages
1,534
Reaction score
1,740
This seems an inconsistent and unfair ruling, especially when refs completely overlook ankle locks like when Oliveira fucked up TFerg's. People fight fight broken arm from kicks, fight with broken wrists or dislocated shoulders like it's nothing if they sustain them from their own punching. It was unclear if it broke or just dislocated at the elbow here, why no benefit of doubt for the fighter who dropped his opponent and is trying to fight through?
 
People have fought with non visible broken arms, and...looked like he was tapping.
 
Yeah but he wasn't getting out of the sub. If it breaks and you still can't escape, it's a technical sub. Ref can't let a guy get his limb ripped off.
 
jax-mk2-arm-rip-fatality1.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,394
Messages
55,629,225
Members
174,860
Latest member
Mulder_81

Share this page

Back
Top