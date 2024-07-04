  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why all the hate on Sherpa Bullet?

He is young, exciting and a very skilled striker….

Also, is able to do all this with one eye….


Do we really need another boring wrestler like Bo Nickers in the UFC?
 
I don't think there's any hate

He's just sort of implausible

He can't get sanctioned on most the planet I imagine. Never up against a competent wrestler. I love his fights don't get me wrong it's just circumstantially he doesn't seem too plausible for ufc

He sort of seems like a regional attraction whether then a ranking climber title challenger
 
Because he is a piece of shit. Assaulted a couple at a shopping mall and kicked/stomped an opponent in a Jiu Jitsu tournament. These are just two instances he’s been caught. No telling what else this asshole has done to others.

I look forward to seeing him get ktfo.
 
Xer0 said:
Because he is a piece of shit. Assaulted a couple at a shopping mall and kicked/stomped an opponent in a Jiu Jitsu tournament. These are just two instances he’s been caught. No telling what else this asshole has done to others.

I look forward to seeing him get ktfo.
no body is perfect.
 
Mainly because he's unhinged outside the cage, attacking fellow bjj competitors at tournaments, attacking random couples for kissing in public. Standard religious neanthertal behaviour basically. This is unpalatable for a lot of people, understandably enough.
 
Xer0 said:
Because he is a piece of shit. Assaulted a couple at a shopping mall and kicked/stomped an opponent in a Jiu Jitsu tournament. These are just two instances he’s been caught. No telling what else this asshole has done to others.

I look forward to seeing him get ktfo.
He was young
 
He's okay I guess, kind of a dud in his recent outing. That fence grab pissed me off royal. I like him though, looking forward to his next fight.
 
1. Is very clearly a one-dimensional striker who most likely will be matched against cherry-picked opponents to look good against.
2. Can't get sanctioned in most places due to his eye, so will only be available for a couple cards per year.
3. Assaults people for public displays of affection. Presumably because it's haram or whatever.
 
