BY CHEYANNE MUMPHREY


FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Interested in starting a business, learning about artificial intelligence or exploring a new hobby? There’s a class for that.

Millions of U.S. adults enroll in credit and non-credit college courses to earn professional certificates, learn new skills or to pursue academic degrees. Some older students are seeking career advancement, higher pay and job security, while others want to explore their personal interests or try new things.

“They might have kids, they might be working full-time, they might be older non-traditional students,” said Eric Deschamps, the director of continuing education at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona. But returning to school “opens doors to education for students that might not have those doors open to them otherwise.”

Older students, many of whom bring years of work and life experience to their studies, often are juggling courses with full-time jobs, caregiving and other family responsibilities. It is a challenging balancing act but can also sharpen priorities and provide a sense of fulfillment.

Here’s what experts have to say about returning to school, what to consider beforehand and how to balance coursework with work and personal commitments.

Why more people want to continue learning

UCLA Extension, the continuing education division of the University of California, Los Angeles, offers more than 90 certificate and specialization programs, from interior design, early childhood education and accounting to photography, paralegal studies and music production. Individual courses cover a wide range of topics, including retirement planning, writing novels, the business of athletes and artists, and the ancient Japanese art of ikebana, or flower arranging.

About 33,500 students — nearly half of them older than 35 — were enrolled during the last academic year. UCLA reported a full-time enrollment of about 32,600 degree-seeking undergraduate students during the same period.

Higher education experts say some adults take classes for professional development as economic concerns, technological advances and other workforce changes create a sense of job insecurity.

“A great example of that is artificial intelligence. These new technologies are coming out pretty quickly and for folks that got a degree, even just 5 or 10 years ago, their knowledge might be a little bit outdated,” Deschamps said.
What to ask yourself before returning to school

Adults interested in becoming students again may want to assess their time and budgets, and weigh the potential benefits and consequences, including the financial impact, the potential for burnout and rewards of education that may take a while materialize, academic advisors say.

Deschamps suggests asking where you want to be in 5 or 10 years and how the training and knowledge received through an additional class or certificate can help get you there. For example, if you want to start a microbrewery, learning to brew your own beer or launching a business will help. If a promotion or career change is the goal, training for a new job, refreshing skills or understanding a different industry may help show you are qualified.

Katie Swavely, assistant director for academic advising and student success at UCLA, started at community college before transferring to UCLA to study anthropology. She said it took her 10 years after graduating to go back for her master’s degree in counseling with a focus on academic advising. Swavely completed that degree in 2020 and credits access to the program through employer-sponsored tuition assistance from her job at the time.

Schools like UCLA and Northern Arizona University are working to make continuing education courses accessible by keeping the cost low in comparison to degree-track classes and offering financial assistance. A variety of learning environments usually are offered — in-person and online classes, accelerated and self-paced instruction — to help adults integrate schoolwork with their home and work lives.

“I felt like in so many ways I didn’t really know who I was or what I wanted to do other than just pay the bills and survive,” said Swavely, who is married and has two children. “It was hard. And I thought about quitting many times. We had to budget to the extreme and find additional ways to make it work.”

She added: “There are questions of how are we going to make it work and do we have the money. As a parent, sacrifices are there all the time. You make those judgment calls every day. But making sure that you’re investing in yourself. There’s always gonna be reasons why it’s not today, not this month, not this year, but it’s also OK to just jump in and go for it and see how it works out.”

As an avid book lover, Swavely now wants to take a book editing course and hopes to continue her education and enroll in that through the university soon.

Overcoming barriers to returning at any age

Some experts say one of the main barriers to returning to school is psychological. There might be concerns that their writing skills are rusty and that they don’t know enough math or technology, bringing up feelings of uncertainty or failure.

“I think this is tied to access. Many of our learners, not all of them, haven’t imagined themselves in any kind of higher education, post-secondary education environment,” Fordham said.

Swavely said it was important for her to build a support network and take advantage of the counseling and advising options that were available to her as a student.

She encourages adults who are furthering their educations to spend time “finding your community.” Having people around who helped build up her confidence at home and during classes got her through graduate school, Swavely said. She also suggests setting boundaries and giving yourself grace when you need need help.
“The biggest piece of advice is for people to realize you’re never too old to learn,” she said.

Wayne Knight and John Litggow as Dick were awesome on this show. Every teach wanted to be a jerk, like Dick Solomon was to his students.
 
you probably learned enough in high school and college. One thing they cant teach....

Fortune favors the bold


take a look at those recent wealthy immigrants that are so bold, the somalis
 
These certs are a complete racket for LinkedIn and HR keyword search fodder. It amazes me how many people have top schools listed in their education only to find out they actually just got certifications from these schools when you check their profiles. They are expensive af and you do not get a real education from them.
 
Satsui Ryu said:
These certs are a complete racket for LinkedIn and HR keyword search fodder. It amazes me how many people have top schools listed in their education only to find out they actually just got certifications from these schools when you check their profiles. They are expensive af and you do not get a real education from them.
I would like to say masters degree, but I cant say for sure...... I recall all sorts of characters saying that I should get a masters....... all of these characters just happen to make very little money, seems kind of sus.
 
chardog said:
I would like to say masters degree, but I cant say for sure...... I recall all sorts of characters saying that I should get a masters....... all of these characters just happen to make very little money, seems kind of sus.
I know MBA's are mostly useless unless they come from top schools. In some instances they are necessary to get into some positions and industries. From other places it is only worth it if you got time to kill and your employer is paying for it. Engineering masters degrees are shorter so I could see them possibly having better ROI. For psychology they are mandatory. It's one of those things where context really matters.
 
Satsui Ryu said:
These certs are a complete racket for LinkedIn and HR keyword search fodder. It amazes me how many people have top schools listed in their education only to find out they actually just got certifications from these schools when you check their profiles. They are expensive af and you do not get a real education from them.
Like half of the people do not have degrees related to where they work so...

It makes just as much sense.
 
My pay has increased 10% p.a. over the 12 years since I finished my mature age masters and changed industry.

Qualifications allowed me to get a role I liked and can use my natural skills in.

Ive always worked FT while studying which means i always really wanted it. Studying something just to do something seems like a very costly bad idea.
 
chardog said:
you probably learned enough in high school and college. One thing they cant teach....
In higher Ed you learn how the system operates. If you stay outside it you either never care enough to know anything about that or allow curiosity to fabricate conspiracy theories.
 
Honestly, I think it’s as simple as this…. Most people who go to college have no plan; they just go cause they think you have to. It’s become a racket. Then they don’t use their degree or get into some dead end job. Later in life if their situation allows for it, they go back to school now that they have a well thought out plan.

I knew I wanted to be a doctor so my plan was gen bio, gen chem, and calculus 1 for the first semester plus the lab periods all three of those require. I knew I wouldn’t be doing any partying in college except for the rare opportunities. Also volunteered for Hospice as I knew med schools value research or volunteer work and I had no interest in doing research to bog myself down even more with lab and academic work.

I pretty much had my 4 years planned out prior to the first semester.

I never had any kids, but if I did I wouldn’t pay for their college without a plan. If you don’t know what you want to do, you’re better off learning a trade and getting unionized. MBA’s and masters degrees are a dime a dozen now.
 
PBAC said:
In higher Ed you learn how the system operates. If you stay outside it you either never care enough to know anything about that or allow curiosity to fabricate conspiracy theories.
And you cannot learn that outside of higher ed because...?

What system?
 
HeffDoesWant said:
My pay has increased 10% p.a. over the 12 years since I finished my mature age masters and changed industry.

Qualifications allowed me to get a role I liked and can use my natural skills in.

Ive always worked FT while studying which means i always really wanted it. Studying something just to do something seems like a very costly bad idea.
- I've got mine in the end of my 20's. He alowed a job for a man getting older, that was my preocupation, because i almost fel of a window, till today i dont know how the glass didnt break with me. So me and my friend combined to get a degree, so we could still work when older. Obviously i would love to be younger or in my prime for more years.


The NXT theme song doesnt alert for a thing, time does pass in a blink of a eye. In my years using internet i've seen Kane, Undertaker, AJ Stiles, Cena and Edge e Christian getting old or retire. We can go from the good looking kid, to the old-man without a retirament plan as fast as a F1 fisnishes a lap.

Nizam al-Mulk said:
And you cannot learn that outside of higher ed because...?

What system?
- But how many people do that and dont end becoming nuts like Joe Rogan and co? You can also learn taekwondo at your own, Andy On did that, but for every Andy On, we end with people with worse fighting prowess than Machine Gun Kelly
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- But how many people do that and dont end becoming nuts like Joe Rogan and co? You can also learn taekwondo at your own, Andy On did that, but for every Andy On, we end with people with worse fighting prowess than Machine Gun Kelly
Since you called Rogan and co nuts make you case for why he should be in a nuthouse...

Martial Arts and expanding one's min are different. You do not have to copy certain movements...
 
