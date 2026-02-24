Honestly, I think it’s as simple as this…. Most people who go to college have no plan; they just go cause they think you have to. It’s become a racket. Then they don’t use their degree or get into some dead end job. Later in life if their situation allows for it, they go back to school now that they have a well thought out plan.



I knew I wanted to be a doctor so my plan was gen bio, gen chem, and calculus 1 for the first semester plus the lab periods all three of those require. I knew I wouldn’t be doing any partying in college except for the rare opportunities. Also volunteered for Hospice as I knew med schools value research or volunteer work and I had no interest in doing research to bog myself down even more with lab and academic work.



I pretty much had my 4 years planned out prior to the first semester.



I never had any kids, but if I did I wouldn’t pay for their college without a plan. If you don’t know what you want to do, you’re better off learning a trade and getting unionized. MBA’s and masters degrees are a dime a dozen now.