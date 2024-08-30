Whose title is more fraudulent?

gosuasus
GSP's middleweight title or Jones' heavyweight title?
- both won it against sub-optimal competition (old Bisping in the case of GSP and green Gane in the case of Jones)
- both won it after being inactive (GSP was retired for 4 years, Jones had a 3 year long layoff)
- both appeared to duck top competition in their respective divisions (GSP didn't hold title for too long but also he didn't defend it against Whittaker, while Jones is waiting for his defense against old Stipe)