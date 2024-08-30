Whose title is more fraudulent?

gosuasus said: He hinted to defend against Whittaker and then run away. No class. Click to expand...

The only people who believed this, wanted to be upset.It was pretty clear from the very first presser GSP was not looking to defend. Dana was the guy pressing the "clause" to defend.GSP is usually pretty careful with his words.“Robert Whittaker is in my contract. If I want to fight again, it has to be against Robert Whittaker at 185 [pounds]. That’s in my contract. I cannot, for example, go fight [welterweight champ] Tyron Woodley or go fight another guy."Anyone who chooses to read that as "I'm going to fight Robert Whittaker" wants to be upset. Because it's pretty obvious what he's actually saying here.