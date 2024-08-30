Whose title is more fraudulent?

GSP's middleweight title or Jones' heavyweight title?

oyhKYsl.png

  • both won it against sub-optimal competition (old Bisping in the case of GSP and green Gane in the case of Jones) ✅
  • both won it after being inactive (GSP was retired for 4 years, Jones had a 3 year long layoff) ✅
  • both appeared to duck top competition in their respective divisions (GSP didn't hold title for too long but also he didn't defend it against Whittaker, while Jones is waiting for his defense against old Stipe) ✅
 
Neither is really a "fraud". A title is a title.

GSP, naturally, handled his retirement with his usual class and grace. Jones on the other hand is partially to blame for the circus we have on our hands currently (though I put 85% of the blame on Dana White and his vendetta vs GSP for just walking off into the sunset after winning the belt)
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Jones won a vacant belt GSP did not

/thread
Formalities. Whittaker was an interim champ and largely considered the best guy in the division at the same time they were trying to put together Bisping vs. GSP.
Mittens said:
GSP, naturally, handled his retirement with his usual class and grace.
He hinted to defend against Whittaker and then run away. No class.

Both GSP and Jones were making these calculations ahead, you know it and I know it.

Ducks gonna duck.
 
gosuasus said:
Formalities. Whittaker was an interim champ and largely considered the best guy in the division at the same time they were trying to put together Bisping vs. GSP.

He hinted to defend against Whittaker and then run away. No class.

Both GSP and Jones were making these calculations ahead, you know it and I know it.

Ducks gonna duck.
Just like GSP said, the stock market!
 
When Sterling won the belt the first time because Yan is beyond stupid.
 
Reminder that GSP was contractually obligated to defend the belt against Whittaker but at the end he took the ball and went home.

Rockhold, Dana, Whittaker and many other people knew the "humble" and "honest" GSP wasn't going to live up to his commitment and they were all right.
 
gosuasus said:
Formalities. Whittaker was an interim champ and largely considered the best guy in the division at the same time they were trying to put together Bisping vs. GSP.

He hinted to defend against Whittaker and then run away. No class.

Both GSP and Jones were making these calculations ahead, you know it and I know it.

Ducks gonna duck.
Lol at formality GSP beat the reigning defending champion. The MW title lineage is way stronger than HW where the belt changes hands pretty much every fight. lol I have already ended this thread on the the second post but i see you are just gonna move the goal posts as much as you need to to fit your narrative so because of that

<3>
 
gosuasus said:
He hinted to defend against Whittaker and then run away. No class.
The only people who believed this, wanted to be upset.

It was pretty clear from the very first presser GSP was not looking to defend. Dana was the guy pressing the "clause" to defend.

GSP is usually pretty careful with his words.

www.foxsports.com.au

UFC: Georges St-Pierre vs Robert Whittaker green light, with one condition from icon

GSP vs Whittaker fight on - with one condition
www.foxsports.com.au www.foxsports.com.au
“Robert Whittaker is in my contract. If I want to fight again, it has to be against Robert Whittaker at 185 [pounds]. That’s in my contract. I cannot, for example, go fight [welterweight champ] Tyron Woodley or go fight another guy."

Anyone who chooses to read that as "I'm going to fight Robert Whittaker" wants to be upset. Because it's pretty obvious what he's actually saying here.
 
Latest posts

