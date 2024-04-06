Whose Demise Will Be the Greatest?

Yet he lives THE LIFE and is now in movies and potentially coming back to face Chandler. He is still doing fine. There are some real examples of MMA fighters who truly hit rock bottom. Phil Baroni?Conor already met his demise. Embarrassed and emasculated in the biggest fight in ufc history
Knocked out and had his leg broken
Joe SonYet he lives THE LIFE and is now in movies and potentially coming back to face Chandler. He is still doing fine. There are some real examples of MMA fighters who truly hit rock bottom. Phil Baroni?