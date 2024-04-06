Whose Demise Will Be the Greatest?

Conor or Jones?

Some parallels for sure: coke, stealing phones, court appearances, drug testing controversy, champ champs......and the rest.

Who will fall hardest?



Mods: could we have a poll? How does one do that?
 
Conor already met his demise. Embarrassed and emasculated in the biggest fight in ufc history
Knocked out and had his leg broken. A pretty big fall from the former 2 division champ

If Jones ever meets his demise it most likely wouldn't be in the Octagon
 
Conor is an absolute train wreck. He's showing up to interviews completely strung out. The dude is a full blown addict, who could actually OD if he doesn't reel it in.

Jones is a terrible excuse for a Christian/human being, but he's not on tilt to the degree that Conor is.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Conor already met his demise. Embarrassed and emasculated in the biggest fight in ufc history
Knocked out and had his leg broken
Yet he lives THE LIFE and is now in movies and potentially coming back to face Chandler. He is still doing fine. There are some real examples of MMA fighters who truly hit rock bottom. Phil Baroni?
 
I don't see Conor falling any lower, aside from losing a couple more fights. Jones might end up in prison or ODing.
 
Rob Rain said:
Yet he lives THE LIFE and is now in movies and potentially coming back to face Chandler. He is still doing fine. There are some real examples of MMA fighters who truly hit rock bottom. Phil Baroni?
Joe Son
War Machine are true rock bottom
But never reached the highs of stars like conor Jones Ronda etc
 
