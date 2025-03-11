  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Who's your favorite current UFC champ

In order from most excited to see to least excited to see.

1. Islam
2. Merab
3. Ilia*
4. Tom (promoted poor and lack of interesting challenges keeps him lower)
5. DDP
6. Ank
7. Belal
8. Pantoja (feel like I should like him more, I liked Mighty Mouse and Cejudo, but just don't have ANY interest in 125s top 3 fighting each other over and over)

Khamzat would move up to number 2 on the list.

Jones might be number 1 if he fights legit people like Tom or even Ank, but not cherry picking guys like Stipe.
 
Last edited:
Jones, DDP, Topuria - 3 best
 
