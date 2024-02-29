Who's Your Favorite Current UFC Champ?

The dethroning and holding her own in the rematch was very exciting to me.Topuria, Makhachev, Pereira are awesome to watch. They fight balls to the wall.O'Malley is awesome to watch but I feel like he still needs to prove himself.Pantoja doesn't have the most intriguing style to me personally but is a legit champ.It's really hard for me to consider Jones current HW champ tbh.Dricus won a debatable fight. Did not feel like a strong win. Still has things to prove to me imo.Leon was very safe and a little dull in his latest title defence imo.