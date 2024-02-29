Who's Your Favorite Current UFC Champ?

RDT-20240229-1648082369407945550059738.webp


Ngl i'm not a big fan of any of them

Going with Poatan.

giphy.gif
 
Poatan and Leon Smith.

Leon gets slept on, but he's a good guy, and won his belt spectacularly after a tough ride.

leon-edwards-ko.gif


Poatan is a monster... It's impossible not to enjoy his fights, and he plays the part perfectly.

Poatan
Leon
Jones
Ilia
Weili
Islam
DDP
Pantoja
Grasso
Peña - Edit: Pennington
Sean
 
Last edited:
Jon Jones used to be my fave, but the shine has gone. I want Tom Aspinall to be a champ but as for current champs not one has really won me over but I do cheer a couple of them on.
 
grasso.jpg
The dethroning and holding her own in the rematch was very exciting to me.
Topuria, Makhachev, Pereira are awesome to watch. They fight balls to the wall.
O'Malley is awesome to watch but I feel like he still needs to prove himself.
Pantoja doesn't have the most intriguing style to me personally but is a legit champ.
It's really hard for me to consider Jones current HW champ tbh.
Dricus won a debatable fight. Did not feel like a strong win. Still has things to prove to me imo.
Leon was very safe and a little dull in his latest title defence imo.
 
Last edited:
Tbh Poatan has been the most entertaining. His story is thrilling and epic, along with his rivalry with adesanya. Not to mention a potential triple champ if he finds a way to the heavyweight belt.
 
Peña isn’t the current Women’s Bantamweight champ; it’s Raquel Pennington 👍🏿
 
Agree 100% with this.

Leon and Alex are my two favorites currently.
 
I like Poatan and Islam ( although I preferred to have Oliveira as champ)

It's interesting with Islam because even tho I like him I would like to see either Oliveira get it back or Justin become champ
 
Alex but this is probably the weakest line up of champs in history at least from a star power and charisma point of view.
 
