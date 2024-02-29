Who's Your Favorite Current UFC Champ?

Poatan and Leon Smith.
Leon gets slept on, but he's a good guy, and won his belt spectacularly after a tough ride.
Poatan is a monster... It's impossible not to enjoy his fights, and he plays the part perfectly.
Poatan
Leon
Jones
Ilia
Weili
Islam
DDP
Pantoja
Grasso
Peña
Sean
Agree 100% with this.Poatan and Leon Smith.
Leon gets slept on, but he's a good guy, and won his belt spectacularly after a tough ride.
Poatan is a monster... It's impossible not to enjoy his fights, and he plays the part perfectly.
Peña isn’t the current Women’s Bantamweight champ; it’s Raquel Pennington