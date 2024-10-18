Who's your all-time favorite MMA fighter?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,163
- Reaction score
- 45,714
This time just pick one fighter that is your favorite of all-time.
Hopefully the fighter that's your favorite is on the poll, if not just pick Other (specify)
And sorry if I don't have your favorite fighter on this poll. I narrowed it down to who I thought would have the highest chance of being chosen.
Anyways my favorite MMA fighter of all-time is....
Hopefully the fighter that's your favorite is on the poll, if not just pick Other (specify)
And sorry if I don't have your favorite fighter on this poll. I narrowed it down to who I thought would have the highest chance of being chosen.
Anyways my favorite MMA fighter of all-time is....