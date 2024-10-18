Who's your all-time favorite MMA fighter?

  • GSP

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jose Aldo

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Max Holloway

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Poatan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jon Jones

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Demetrious Johnson

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • B.J Penn

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Mirko Cro Cop

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Anderson Silva

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Bas Rutten

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Dustin Poirier

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Chuck Liddell

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Kazushi Sakuraba

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Igor Vovchanchyn

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fedor Emelianenko

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Dan Henderson

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Rampage Jackson

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Robbie Lawler

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Other (specify)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes Two To Tango

This time just pick one fighter that is your favorite of all-time.

Hopefully the fighter that's your favorite is on the poll, if not just pick Other (specify)

And sorry if I don't have your favorite fighter on this poll. I narrowed it down to who I thought would have the highest chance of being chosen.

Anyways my favorite MMA fighter of all-time is....

deht2lo77kpc1.jpeg
 
Where the fuck is Randy Couture in that fucking list ?????
 
Anderson Silva was a lifelong cheater and has no business on that list
 
Latest posts

