Who's the smartest MMA fighter

I was looking at the Bryce Mitchell thread and seeing his list of reading books, a whole bunch of conspiracy theory books.



Now I realize these guys are fighters and their intelligence isn't what makes them money, but is there a highly intelligent fighter amongst the UFC roster? Is there someone a cut above the rest in terms of mental capability?



I would put Overeem out there as he is incredibly well-spoken and thought out in his interviews. I would also throw Izzy in there with how quick witted he is. Like him or hate him, he is incredibly sharp.