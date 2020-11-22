Who's the smartest MMA fighter

I was looking at the Bryce Mitchell thread and seeing his list of reading books, a whole bunch of conspiracy theory books.

Now I realize these guys are fighters and their intelligence isn't what makes them money, but is there a highly intelligent fighter amongst the UFC roster? Is there someone a cut above the rest in terms of mental capability?

I would put Overeem out there as he is incredibly well-spoken and thought out in his interviews. I would also throw Izzy in there with how quick witted he is. Like him or hate him, he is incredibly sharp.
 
West Linn said:
I don't know. Just because he was a teacher doesn't automatically mean he is smart. I would still put Overeem and Izzy as being smarter than Rich. Also, negative on the Chuck.

He was a teacher....like someone who is incharge of teaching others....i think he would be quite smart...u cant teach others something you dont know yourself....


Also chuck has a degree in accounting....literally could of been in the office of UFC instead of fighting for them ...dudes smart just likes to fight
 
25 characters said:
Terry Martin.
I just looked him up. A lot of credentials, but doesn't strike me particularly smarter than the next guy. For an MMA fighter, sure those credentials are impressive, but watching an interview with him I wasn't particularly struck by his intelligence.
 
