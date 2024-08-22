Who's the next Comic Book Villain to get a Franchise?

Hollywood seems to be reinventing the wheel by making Villains into Superheroes and giving them film & tv series franchises.
The Joker, Venom, Loki, Penguin, and Harley Quinn, all have a stand-alone series.

Who's next?

(If I've forgotten someone on this list, please mention it and I'll add it to OP)
 
I think the traditional characters (Joker for example) have been covered about as well as they can be.


Truth is very few of them are interesting enough on their own to warrant their own franchise. The Joker can be an interesting character study or just a charismatic side character -there’s more flexibility there. Other villains don’t offer that same range.
 
I'm still kinda surprised Kraven is getting his own movie. But I guess Sony is trying to cash in on whatever they have the rights to. So if Kraven ends up doing well, I could see them going to the spider-man rogues gallery again. Maybe a Scorpion movie.
 
It's crazy to me that no one has done Magento yet with Fassbender. If Marvel really starts delving into X-men they should give Magneto his own movie to introduce him into the franchise.
 
Marvel had a Doom 2099 comic that was pretty good. I wouldn't mind seeing Dr. Doom in his own show or movie.

Although with marvel making RDJ Doom in the next movie, it might change his character forever like it did with Tony Stark.
 
Kang...



Wait...




Honestly Magneto is probably the best
choice. He walks that hero/villain line.

Mr Sinister would be cool, but he would have to appear in an X-men movie or two before you could do it.

Kingpin would be a good choice.
 
I'd watch bizarro spending his days saving bizzaro world.
 
