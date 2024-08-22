Who's the next Comic Book Villain to get a Franchise?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,222
- Reaction score
- 7,286
Hollywood seems to be reinventing the wheel by making Villains into Superheroes and giving them film & tv series franchises.
The Joker, Venom, Loki, Penguin, and Harley Quinn, all have a stand-alone series.
Who's next?
(If I've forgotten someone on this list, please mention it and I'll add it to OP)
The Joker, Venom, Loki, Penguin, and Harley Quinn, all have a stand-alone series.
Who's next?
(If I've forgotten someone on this list, please mention it and I'll add it to OP)