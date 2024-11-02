Who's the most well rounded/complete fighter in MMA currently?

I'm going to say this guy.

Especially a guy his size, it's more impressive.

I know Topuria is up there as well. But Chimaev is the man.

Also the reason I didn't pick Jon Jones is because he's had only 1 fight since 2020.

best striking = pereiera
best boxing = ilia
best mma wrestling = khamzat

most well-rounded = islam or shavkat or jones or aspinall
 
