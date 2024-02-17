Who's the most entertaining/exciting NHL player to watch of all-time?

Was Wendel Clark one of the most exciting/entertaining players to watch?

MXZT

MXZT

It doesn't have to be necessarily the highest scoring players.

But my pick is Wendel Clark, he was the complete package. He can score, hit, fight do it all really. Just pure entertainment when he's on the ice. And he was only 5'11' 194 lbs.

This is his best tribute/compilation video.

Click on - Watch on YouTube.



hq720.jpg
 
Gretzky. It's the easy answer but it's the correct answer. We don't have to make this complicated. Dude was absolute electricity when he was on the ice. Just touching the puck would have people out of their seats. If you were in a building when he played you know the difference between him and everyone else.

As far as power forwards go, guys like Clark are definitely up there. Lindros also doesn't get enough credit in these discussions for various reasons. The skills he had for a guy that size were amazing.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Lindros also doesn't get enough credit in these discussions for various reasons. The skills he had for a guy that size were amazing.
Click to expand...
I used to watch Lindros live when he played in Oshawa. He was the literal living definition of "a man amongst boys". His size, skill, speed, and ability to read the play was multitudes higher than everyone else.

As far as the OP, Gretzky is the obvious answer but others who may not have put up the same numbers were just as "exciting" to watch. Lemieux, Bure, Lafleur & prime Denis Savard (there's a reason the spin-a-rama was named after him) all qualify as exciting.
 
Oddly, I came in here to say Wendel. Blew my mind that you were talking about him. Kudos.
 
