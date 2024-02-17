Who's the most entertaining/exciting NHL player to watch of all-time?

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,738
- Reaction score
- 39,549
It doesn't have to be necessarily the highest scoring players.
But my pick is Wendel Clark, he was the complete package. He can score, hit, fight do it all really. Just pure entertainment when he's on the ice. And he was only 5'11' 194 lbs.
This is his best tribute/compilation video.
Click on - Watch on YouTube.
But my pick is Wendel Clark, he was the complete package. He can score, hit, fight do it all really. Just pure entertainment when he's on the ice. And he was only 5'11' 194 lbs.
This is his best tribute/compilation video.
Click on - Watch on YouTube.