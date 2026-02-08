Whos the hardest fight for islam at WW?

ClinchmasterEdwards93291
islam is the king of a ww division thats stronger than ever. and yet i cant think of anyone in the division who i wouldnt confidently pick islam to beat. If i had to pick the person with the best chance id pick shavkat if he was in good health but his career might be ruined by injuries at this point. I see lots of people touting garry but i dont know i dont trust his wrestling defense yet not to mention i dont think trying to narrowly outpoint a guy whos definitively lost one round in his whole career is a good idea. who would you guys pick to have the best chance against islam at ww and why?