Whos the hardest fight for islam at WW?

I think Morales’ weird stance worked really well for him that night against Brady, but he gives up a lot in return: his reach advantage, his balance…

Morales is explosive, has the reach of a LHW and with that size and leverage comes KO power. That takes you a long way, but his striking* is even... bad, IMHO.



I seriously doubt that stance would have stopped Islam from setting the TD (JDM has much better distance control, and we saw how that went).



With Shavkat out, I think Brady was his biggest threat. Great grappling and absurdly strong. Islam would still be the favorite, though. And is probably even stronger.

And… nobody else. Next I’d put Garry , but I think both Garry and Morales would lose to JDM.





*Take a look at Islam’s striking stats at LW. They were the best in the division.

Factoring in the TD threat, I think he could keep the fight standing against pre–300 KO Justin and win, the same way he outstruck Dustin.

I’m not sure about Max. And it definitely wouldn’t be a good idea against Ilia.