Whos the hardest fight for islam at WW?

islam is the king of a ww division thats stronger than ever. and yet i cant think of anyone in the division who i wouldnt confidently pick islam to beat. If i had to pick the person with the best chance id pick shavkat if he was in good health but his career might be ruined by injuries at this point. I see lots of people touting garry but i dont know i dont trust his wrestling defense yet not to mention i dont think trying to narrowly outpoint a guy whos definitively lost one round in his whole career is a good idea. who would you guys pick to have the best chance against islam at ww and why?
 
MACHADO_GARRY_IAN_L_04-26.png
 
Usman Nurmagomedov or Amru Magomedov if they drink lots of water and move up. <28>
 
Shavkat or Morales.

Morales size difference and power would be an enormous problem for Islam.

Shavkat’s wrestling could present problems for Islam.
 
I think Carlos Prates definitely has the power to put Islam out. Originally, I thought the biggest threat was Shavkat but that has since been put on hold until we see him come back, whenever that'll be.
 
My problem with Prates is he was clearly outwrestled by Ian Garry and Leon Edwards...he can't stay standing and Islam is a much better grappler than the aforementioned brits.
 
Unpopular opinion, but I think it's Usman (assuming age doesn't consume him between now and then).
 
My problem with Prates is he was clearly outwrestled by Ian Garry and Leon Edwards...he can't stay standing and Islam is a much better grappler than the aforementioned brits.
True, it's a glaring hole that needs more work, but he's a bit bigger than Islam and if he can get the TDD improved upon, I could see him just throwing Islam off when Islam attempts a takedown or trip. Not an easy fight, but with the right improvements, I can see Carlos winning. Islam has shown in the past that he's not afraid of getting into a war but against the other guys at 170? I wouldn't want him to trade too much, especially with Carlos.
 
Since Shavkat is done, as sad as this sounds its Gary. WW is so bad, u have Morales who looks like CM Punk throwing looping punches hitting air, Usman who cant even walk and Gary who is prob the most average fighter ever in everything he does and thats it. Its atrocious that Islam had to fight JDM who has the grappling skills of a 3 yr old girl to get the belt and there isnt even 1 above average contender for him to fight that his opponent will be a 90 yr old handicaped Usman. He should go back down and fight Topuria instad of beating these bums and running away to WW go fight nobodies...
 
Hes solid but not on tbe Dagi level. Morales advantage striking is similar to Maks advantage on ground. However the td threat neutralizes Morales striking advantage making the striking more balanced .

Likely mak wins 49- 46. In a blanket fest
 
so salty

going up a weight class is considered ducking now
 
I think Morales’ weird stance worked really well for him that night against Brady, but he gives up a lot in return: his reach advantage, his balance…
Morales is explosive, has the reach of a LHW and with that size and leverage comes KO power. That takes you a long way, but his striking* is even... bad, IMHO.

I seriously doubt that stance would have stopped Islam from setting the TD (JDM has much better distance control, and we saw how that went).

With Shavkat out, I think Brady was his biggest threat. Great grappling and absurdly strong. Islam would still be the favorite, though. And is probably even stronger.
And… nobody else. Next I’d put Garry, but I think both Garry and Morales would lose to JDM.


*Take a look at Islam’s striking stats at LW. They were the best in the division.
Factoring in the TD threat, I think he could keep the fight standing against pre–300 KO Justin and win, the same way he outstruck Dustin.
I’m not sure about Max. And it definitely wouldn’t be a good idea against Ilia.
 
The Islam fans aren’t even trying when they post that Morales is somehow next and a hard fight.

Like Jesus Christ you’re embarrassing. We all know you don’t believe that shit
 
Morales, Usman and Garry all for different reasons.

Morales - size and power, fights well outside of range and is hard to shoot in on, good TDD and defensive grappling.
Usman - size and top level wrestling, most important factor is experience, he's had like 8 title fights with many going the distance.
Garry - good TDD and defensive grappling, also will be hard to shoot in on and fights very well on the outside, tall guy with reach.
 
