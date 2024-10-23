Who's the greatest WMMA fighter of all-time?

Choose One.

  • Total voters
    16
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,255
Reaction score
45,881
There are only a few candidates I would say.

30b8b189-d8b1-461b-acf2-ffa1a67afe27_a449b709.jpg


cris+cyborg+2.jpeg


GettyImages-1358519376.jpg
 
Nunes has defeated, Rousey, Cyborg and Shevchenko. Those three women are often listed as top 5 all-time for WMMA.
 
Nunes for sure. I still wish she coulda/woulda rematched Cyborg, as I feel Cyborg fighting stupid is what cost her, but a win is a win.
 
Nunes and Cyborg are very close. When Amanda lost against Pena she had the rematch to redeem herself, but Nunes never gave Cyborg one.
 
Considering Nunes flatlined Cyborg and beat Valentina twice, I'd say her. In before Valentina simps come squawking.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Shevchenko is the most talented
Cyborg is the most decorated
Nunes is the most accomplished
Joanna is the most entertaining and faced the best competition
Ronda is the most prolific


She's patently lower than Joanna
Click to expand...
nailed it.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Shevchenko is the most talented
Cyborg is the most decorated
Nunes is the most accomplished
Joanna is the most entertaining and faced the best competition
Ronda is the most prolific


She's patently lower than Joanna
Click to expand...
/thread
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,307
Messages
56,382,316
Members
175,195
Latest member
bat123

Share this page

Back
Top