Who's the greatest WMMA fighter of all-time?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
There are only a few candidates I would say.
She's patently lower than JoannaRonda not even on the list?
This. You have to have some kind of personal dog in the fight to deny this. You have to beat the best to be the best, and Amanda is the only one you can say that about.Nunes and it's not even remotely close I think.
nailed it.Shevchenko is the most talented
Cyborg is the most decorated
Nunes is the most accomplished
Joanna is the most entertaining and faced the best competition
Ronda is the most prolific
She's patently lower than Joanna
