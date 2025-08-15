Who's the biggest bands in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s?

TCE said: 90's - Nirvana, followed by Oasis and Radiohead



Fuck me, did the UK produce absolutely amazing bands back in the day?

I would add Green Day and The Red Hot Chili Peppers (I know they have a sketchy history) to the 90's list and depending on how you view them I would add The Beastie Boys to the 80's and 90's list. Green Day's Dookie album is classic and from 1994 to 1997 all 3 of those albums are good. Red Hot Chili Peppers have really good music between 1985 and 1991. Californication and One Hot Minute are good albums but not as good as what they produced in the 80's. However, since Blood Sugar Sex Magik was in the 90's I say put them there.I shouldn't have to go into great detail about The Beastie Boys. The arguably have the best 4 albums back to back in music imo. Licensed to Ill, Paul's Boutique, Check Your Head (I believe they played their own instruments on this album) and Ill Communication.To TCE's point about the UK though they did the damn thing in the 80's and 90's. Oasis is one of my favorite bands ever. Definitely Maybe, What's The Story Morning Glory and The Masterplan are GOAT level albums. The UK had banger after banger after banger. They had Wham!, The Spice Girls, Radiohead, Blur, Jamiroquai and others.