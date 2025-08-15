Who's the biggest bands in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 38,469
- Reaction score
- 52,698
I just picked those decades because rock has died after that pretty much.
My picks:
1960s - The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones
1970s - Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Eagles
1980s - U2, Van Halen, The Police
1990s - Nirvana, Pearl Jam, R.E.M
My picks:
1960s - The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones
1970s - Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Eagles
1980s - U2, Van Halen, The Police
1990s - Nirvana, Pearl Jam, R.E.M
Last edited: