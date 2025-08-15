  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Who's the biggest bands in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
38,469
Reaction score
52,698
I just picked those decades because rock has died after that pretty much.

My picks:

1960s - The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Rolling Stones
1970s - Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, The Eagles
1980s - U2, Van Halen, The Police
1990s - Nirvana, Pearl Jam, R.E.M
 
Last edited:
60's - Beatles, followed by the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd
70's - Led Zeppelin (although they actually formed in 1968, but their success begun in the 70's I think), followed by Queen, Fleetwood Mac and Black Sabbath
80's - Guns n Rose, followed by the Smiths, Dire Straits and the Police
90's - Nirvana, followed by Oasis and Radiohead

Fuck me, did the UK produce absolutely amazing bands back in the day?

Aside from Nirvana and Guns N Roses, all other bands I listed are British bands.
 
TCE said:
60's - Beatles, followed by the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd
70's - Led Zeppelin (although they actually formed in 1968, but their success begun in the 70's I think), followed by Queen, Fleetwood Mac and Black Sabbath
80's - Guns n Rose, followed by the Smiths, Dire Straits and the Police
90's - Nirvana, followed by Oasis and Radiohead

Fuck me, did the UK produce absolutely amazing bands back in the day?
Click to expand...

Thank you for adding a more detailed explanation. Those are good picks.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TCE
TCE said:
60's - Beatles, followed by the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd
70's - Led Zeppelin (although they actually formed in 1968, but their success begun in the 70's I think), followed by Queen, Fleetwood Mac and Black Sabbath
80's - Guns n Rose, followed by the Smiths, Dire Straits and the Police
90's - Nirvana, followed by Oasis and Radiohead
Click to expand...
Not bad, not bad at all.
 
TCE said:
90's - Nirvana, followed by Oasis and Radiohead

Fuck me, did the UK produce absolutely amazing bands back in the day?
Click to expand...

I would add Green Day and The Red Hot Chili Peppers (I know they have a sketchy history) to the 90's list and depending on how you view them I would add The Beastie Boys to the 80's and 90's list. Green Day's Dookie album is classic and from 1994 to 1997 all 3 of those albums are good. Red Hot Chili Peppers have really good music between 1985 and 1991. Californication and One Hot Minute are good albums but not as good as what they produced in the 80's. However, since Blood Sugar Sex Magik was in the 90's I say put them there.

I shouldn't have to go into great detail about The Beastie Boys. The arguably have the best 4 albums back to back in music imo. Licensed to Ill, Paul's Boutique, Check Your Head (I believe they played their own instruments on this album) and Ill Communication.

To TCE's point about the UK though they did the damn thing in the 80's and 90's. Oasis is one of my favorite bands ever. Definitely Maybe, What's The Story Morning Glory and The Masterplan are GOAT level albums. The UK had banger after banger after banger. They had Wham!, The Spice Girls, Radiohead, Blur, Jamiroquai and others.
 
60's: The Beatles, The Stones,Sly and the Family Stone, The Beach Boys
70's: Led Zeppelin, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, I guess i'll say off rep because I was never a fan, The Eagles.
80's: Prince And The Revolution, U2,

Many talented groups, so many but these come to mind first. I can't speak for the 90's because I stopped listening to current music outside of my stalwarts.
 
TCE said:
60's - Beatles, followed by the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd
Click to expand...

Pink Floyd were far, far bigger in the 70s than 60s. It's not even really comparable.

60s: Piper at the Gates of Dawn, Saucerful of Secrets, Soundtrack from the Film More, Ummagumma.
70s: Atom Heart Mother, Meddle, Obscured by Clouds, Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, The Wall.

TCE said:
Fuck me, did the UK produce absolutely amazing bands back in the day?
Click to expand...

100%.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Misanthropist
What would WWE look like if MMA was introduced in the 70s and 80s?
2
Replies
23
Views
606
snugglecakes
snugglecakes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,863
Messages
57,687,204
Members
175,806
Latest member
Fug

Share this page

Back
Top