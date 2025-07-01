Who's the better Georgian fighter, Merab or Topuria?

H

hbombbisping

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
288
Reaction score
665
Topuria is knocking everyone out but Merab has retard cardio and melts peope, obviously Topuria is bigger and would outmatch him, but p4p who is better?
 
Skilled? I'd give the edge to Merab. Ilia definitely has the power to neutralize any skill gaps.
 
Skarsgard said:
Skilled? I'd give the edge to Merab. Ilia definitely has the power to neutralize any skill gaps.
Click to expand...

Ilia's power is based on his skills. I'd argue Merab and his cardio makes him more of a genetic outlier than Ilia.
 
love Merab but Topuria put Georgia on the map like how both Khabib and Islam made noise for Dagestan
 
TimeToTrain said:
love Merab but Topuria put Georgia on the map like how both Khabib and Islam made noise for Dagestan
Click to expand...
Topuria, the guy whose nickname is El Matador and who walks out to fuckin flamenco music put Georgia on the map as opposed to Merab, the country's first champion who is now his weightclass' GOAT?
{<hhh]
 
Söze Aldo said:
Ilia's power is based on his skills. I'd argue Merab and his cardio makes him more of a genetic outlier than Ilia.
Click to expand...
Some of his power is, for sure. He lacks a lot defensively and relies on his reflexes a bit too much.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Just appreciate both for what they do well. Merab just locked up 135 GOAT with his last defense, and Ilia just became a double champ.
Click to expand...
Agreed. I get it Merab isn't the most exciting fighter but I still enjoy his fights to an extent because it's incredible to see him making people wilt after 3 rounds with 2 more to go. Everyone starts off doing semi-well at defending and they just progressively get worse and worse at defending the TDs while Merab looks like he's just getting started.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Topuria, the guy whose nickname is El Matador and who walks out to fuckin flamenco music put Georgia on the map as opposed to Merab, the country's first champion who is now his weightclass' GOAT?
{<hhh]
Click to expand...

Yeah, don't know if OP is being ironic there but Ilia is more associated with Spain certainly, than the country of Gerogia.

He's campaigning for the UFC to let him fight in Spain not Gerogia.
 
Topuria is P4P #1 right now imo.

Moving up and winning a second title is pretty significant. It immediately makes you the most interesting fighter in the UFC.

McGregor, Pereira, Cormier, Jones. All had massive aura when they won their second weight class titles.

Merab needs a lot of title defenses to match that.

There are more dominant one division champs (5+ title defenses) than two weight division champions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Could Merab convince Dana to let him move up and challenge Topuria?
2 3
Replies
45
Views
1K
HP_Nut
H
biscuitsbrah
Rewatch Topuria vs Volk
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
biscuitsbrah
biscuitsbrah
H
Topuria is making Conor disappear
2
Replies
39
Views
605
Rampage_Jackson
R
TheUltraCasual
Fighter with the most realistic route to GOAT status?
2 3
Replies
59
Views
926
swarrrm
swarrrm
H
If Topuria beats Charles and Islam beats JDM would you be okay with Topuria being gifted another unearned TS?
Replies
15
Views
584
BowserJr
BowserJr

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,099
Messages
57,509,501
Members
175,733
Latest member
kawaiiitakko

Share this page

Back
Top