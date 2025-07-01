Who's the better Georgian fighter, Merab or Topuria?

hbombbisping
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 288
- Reaction score
- 665
Topuria is knocking everyone out but Merab has retard cardio and melts peope, obviously Topuria is bigger and would outmatch him, but p4p who is better?
Skilled? I'd give the edge to Merab. Ilia definitely has the power to neutralize any skill gaps.
Topuria, the guy whose nickname is El Matador and who walks out to fuckin flamenco music put Georgia on the map as opposed to Merab, the country's first champion who is now his weightclass' GOAT?love Merab but Topuria put Georgia on the map like how both Khabib and Islam made noise for Dagestan
Some of his power is, for sure. He lacks a lot defensively and relies on his reflexes a bit too much.Ilia's power is based on his skills. I'd argue Merab and his cardio makes him more of a genetic outlier than Ilia.
Agreed. I get it Merab isn't the most exciting fighter but I still enjoy his fights to an extent because it's incredible to see him making people wilt after 3 rounds with 2 more to go. Everyone starts off doing semi-well at defending and they just progressively get worse and worse at defending the TDs while Merab looks like he's just getting started.Just appreciate both for what they do well. Merab just locked up 135 GOAT with his last defense, and Ilia just became a double champ.
Topuria, the guy whose nickname is El Matador and who walks out to fuckin flamenco music put Georgia on the map as opposed to Merab, the country's first champion who is now his weightclass' GOAT?