Whos the best out of these 3 players?

WadeWatts
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Nov 20, 2019
- Messages
- 376
- Reaction score
- 1,115
Klay Thompson
Jimmy Butler
DeMar DeRozan
All are the same age and have been in the league for about the same amount of time, have about the same amount of all star apperances and play similar postions. Who do you think is the best player? Who do you think has had the best career?
