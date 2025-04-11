Who's the best "one-dimensional" fighter ever?

It is about fighters who rarely wins fights outside your specialty and when they can't impose their game, they would hardly have a plan B against a well-rounded fighter. Their opponents don't care about anything other than their specialty (this not means they are completely raw in other areas)

Holloway? Poatan? Adesanya? McGregor?

I'm not sure if Merab striking is poor enough to fit him on this class
 
Merab and Khabib
 
Khabib. One way- ragdoll and smash.

Never had to even try an alternate approach.
 
Luthien said:
Rumble, maybe? God he was fun to watch <bringit>
He diverted to his wrestling base pretty often.

Worked with Bader, not so much with DC.


Sure was fun to watch him fight though, I agree with you there.
 
