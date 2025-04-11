Who's the best "one-dimensional" fighter ever?

DanDragon Machi
It is about fighters who rarely wins fights outside your specialty and when they can't impose their game, they would hardly have a plan B against a well-rounded fighter. Their opponents don't care about anything other than their specialty (this not means they are completely raw in other areas)
Holloway? Poatan? Adesanya? McGregor?
I'm not sure if Merab striking is poor enough to fit him on this class
