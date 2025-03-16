Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Inspired by this thread.
And I'm going to say Denis Villeneuve. lol
And he’s had some damn good ones in a relatively short time period. Here is the list of his most acclaimed:
-Prisoners
-Sicario
- Arrival
-Blade Runner 2049
- Dune
- Dune Part Two
I honestly think Sicario is a masterpiece for multiple reasons but his directing elevates what on the outside looks like a typical cartel crime movie. On the inside it’s a masterpiece of cinema. Roger Deakins gives out the GOAT cinematography and camera shots, Taylor Sheridan wrote the gritty and realistic screenplay, and every actor seems like they’re born to play their respective role. It’s all brought...
And I'm going to say Denis Villeneuve. lol