Movies Who's the best director in the last 10 years?

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
36,244
49,235
Inspired by this thread.

Gabe

Thread 'Sicario is Still Denis Villenueve's Best Film'

And he’s had some damn good ones in a relatively short time period. Here is the list of his most acclaimed:

-Prisoners
-Sicario
- Arrival
-Blade Runner 2049
- Dune
- Dune Part Two

I honestly think Sicario is a masterpiece for multiple reasons but his directing elevates what on the outside looks like a typical cartel crime movie. On the inside it’s a masterpiece of cinema. Roger Deakins gives out the GOAT cinematography and camera shots, Taylor Sheridan wrote the gritty and realistic screenplay, and every actor seems like they’re born to play their respective role. It’s all brought...
And I'm going to say Denis Villeneuve. lol

I also really enjoyed Poor Things by Yorgos Lanthimos.

I need to check out The Favourite and his other stuff.

 
