Who's the best boxer currently in the UFC? (The Finals)

Who's the best boxer currently in the UFC?

  • Total voters
    26
Down to only 2 and one vote. Make it count.

MV5BY2VmMTc4OGMtOWNjZi00ZDU3LTljZjAtNzdkMDc5ZmYwYTE3XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTk4MDgwNA@@._V1_.jpg


alex-pereira.png



Please vote, thank you.

Dustin and its not even close. Alex is primarily a leg kicker, his game revolves around leg kicks and knees.
I'm a fan but Pereira isn't even on the list of best all-time kickboxers, us MMA fans only consider him this because we clearly aren't kickboxing fans. at least most of us.
Not trying to sound too mad, I get that Pereira gets extra hype because he comes from a sport few watch, but it does get pretty old hearing this all the time, lol.
 
MXZT said:
Who was your guy? Just curious, thanks.
Click to expand...
Omalley has the best hands in the game I think. Tremendous power, speed, timing, distance management, reach. He fought a guy in yan with some of the best boxing ability and accomplishments in MMA himself and even yan was forced to fight uncharacteristically and use more kicks and wrestling because he couldn't beat Omalley with his boxing. I might even say that yan himself is a better boxer than either poirier or Pereira.
 
GolovKing said:
Omalley has the best hands in the game I think. Tremendous power, speed, timing, distance management, reach. He fought a guy in yan with some of the best boxing ability and accomplishments in MMA himself and even yan was forced to fight uncharacteristically and use more kicks and wrestling because he couldn't beat Omalley with his boxing.
Click to expand...

Well said, I think O'malley is such a dynamic striker/boxer. He's something special indeed.
 
Alex is such a bad boxer that he had to resort to kicking.

And Poirier lost vs one of the worst boxers ever, Conor McGregor, who couldn't even beat Floyd Mayweather.

Both suck.
 
MXZT said:
Well said, I think O'malley is such a dynamic striker/boxer. He's something special indeed.
Click to expand...
People sleep on him because of his appearance and the shit that he says but his hands are no joke. 135 is a shark tank and nobody is going punch for punch with him for good reason
 
GolovKing said:
Omalley has the best hands in the game I think. Tremendous power, speed, timing, distance management, reach. He fought a guy in yan with some of the best boxing ability and accomplishments in MMA himself and even yan was forced to fight uncharacteristically and use more kicks and wrestling because he couldn't beat Omalley with his boxing. I might even say that yan himself is a better boxer than either poirier or Pereira.
Click to expand...
Omalley, tremendous power? He's a great striker, timing and speed sure, but power?

You're smoking good stuff
 
DjolexMTL said:
Omalley, tremendous power? He's a great striker, timing and speed sure, but power?

You're smoking good stuff
Click to expand...
If he doesn't have power then nobody at 135 has power apparently. He's easily the hardest hitter in the division. Look at his knockouts. Yan has a great chin and Omalley has been the only one to seriously hurt him. Munoz has an atg chin and he didn't even want to test it against Omalley
 
GolovKing said:
If he doesn't have power then nobody at 135 has power apparently. He's easily the hardest hitter in the division. Look at his knockouts. Yan has a great chin and Omalley has been the only one to seriously hurt him. Munoz has an atg chin and he didn't even want to test it against Omalley
Click to expand...
I see your point, maybe I'm the one smoking good stuff.

Will be interesting to see how Figgy's power translates to 135
 
