Who's the best boxer currently in the UFC? (The Finals)

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,586
- Reaction score
- 39,315
Continuation to these threads.
Down to only 2 and one vote. Make it count.
Please vote, thank you.
Who's the 3 best boxers currently in the UFC?
Inspired by this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/why-do-people-act-like-poirier-is-a-good-boxer.4321726/ Feel free to suggest some names, I'll consider adding them on.
forums.sherdog.com
Who's the best boxer currently in the UFC? (First Semi-Finals)
Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/whos-the-3-best-boxers-currently-in-the-ufc.4321759/ Second Semi-Finals is up now. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/whos-the-best-boxer-currently-in-the-ufc-second-semi-finals.4321899/ We got these 3 matched together...
forums.sherdog.com
Who's the best boxer currently in the UFC? (Second Semi-Finals)
Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/whos-the-3-best-boxers-currently-in-the-ufc.4321759/ We got these 3 matched together. Please vote, thank you.
forums.sherdog.com
Down to only 2 and one vote. Make it count.
Please vote, thank you.
@RemyR @FEDORFAN44 @Hog-train @Travis Alexander @20sack @Momentosis @Benoitthegr8 @B ville Famous @Bobby Boulders @Skarsgard @Spath @GearSolidMetal @basedgodfedor
@Roop Holstry @wwkirk @Harlekin @Fight Professor @meast @Wetarmpits @qw3rty @omawho402 @El Fernas @Norcim @KarateYeah @Diet Butcher @Boevik @Reileyb @ExxA @Morax
@ROBOCOP @Trill850 @Stalkingsquid @Wagner Azevedo @Paolo Delutis @Qays Stetkevich @Chael_Sonnen @Derbemag @HatKick @Marko Polo @KOPPE @swimba @DoubleTrouble
@PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA @Pablo Escomar @StonedLemur @MuffinsAppletree @doggo @PaddyO'malley @Mattuhey @BigOlJeet @Reptile_Bong_Hit @evhemer @ipowerslapmywife
@JKS @airic_15 @BOTTICELLI @ILLogic @Tank_Kam @looq @Tweak896 @Brother Numsi @Popnfresh @drbolony @EJRMAN513 @BJJ4Tone @acm67 @Yankee @ALLVALLEYCHAMP
@Vladimir Putin @jspn @SG123 @Pascal Bergeron @Bleach. @ILove4MinutesHyuna @davidlemonparty @Bowel-forged Stool @Luthien @Serge421 @Jap ple @Doughie99 @DjolexMTL
@Dana's Moonface @Qays Stetkevich @Rogan789 @Cuttyrock @Larzon @Koala @Siver! @Vigfree @MuffinsAppletree @flektarn @Kompromat @BigOlJeet @LindyBrah @Crasheer @Scafatl
@Igot99problems @that Indian @Rum that Chimay-Leffe @LionsDen24 @Dick @ILLogic @looq @Iroh @Hotora86 @d2s @OldBoy91 @RainyMonday @sonhow @Stick upkid @Brayan Goveia
@Krixes @Liverkick-king56 @Eternalwarriorking @rokguksu @GolovKing @Vigfree @Follow99 @TCE @thenatural43 @swarrrm @BlankaPresident @Jarilo @CallMeCasual @Domitian @aogiri
@chiefwiggum @mbffm @Goutfather @TJ Dillashank @andgonsil @WAGNER CARRETTA CAZOTTO @caligari209 @timmytimmy @Truk @kingmob6 @Xoleth @Shay Brennan @OLD RED
@Roop Holstry @wwkirk @Harlekin @Fight Professor @meast @Wetarmpits @qw3rty @omawho402 @El Fernas @Norcim @KarateYeah @Diet Butcher @Boevik @Reileyb @ExxA @Morax
@ROBOCOP @Trill850 @Stalkingsquid @Wagner Azevedo @Paolo Delutis @Qays Stetkevich @Chael_Sonnen @Derbemag @HatKick @Marko Polo @KOPPE @swimba @DoubleTrouble
@PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA @Pablo Escomar @StonedLemur @MuffinsAppletree @doggo @PaddyO'malley @Mattuhey @BigOlJeet @Reptile_Bong_Hit @evhemer @ipowerslapmywife
@JKS @airic_15 @BOTTICELLI @ILLogic @Tank_Kam @looq @Tweak896 @Brother Numsi @Popnfresh @drbolony @EJRMAN513 @BJJ4Tone @acm67 @Yankee @ALLVALLEYCHAMP
@Vladimir Putin @jspn @SG123 @Pascal Bergeron @Bleach. @ILove4MinutesHyuna @davidlemonparty @Bowel-forged Stool @Luthien @Serge421 @Jap ple @Doughie99 @DjolexMTL
@Dana's Moonface @Qays Stetkevich @Rogan789 @Cuttyrock @Larzon @Koala @Siver! @Vigfree @MuffinsAppletree @flektarn @Kompromat @BigOlJeet @LindyBrah @Crasheer @Scafatl
@Igot99problems @that Indian @Rum that Chimay-Leffe @LionsDen24 @Dick @ILLogic @looq @Iroh @Hotora86 @d2s @OldBoy91 @RainyMonday @sonhow @Stick upkid @Brayan Goveia
@Krixes @Liverkick-king56 @Eternalwarriorking @rokguksu @GolovKing @Vigfree @Follow99 @TCE @thenatural43 @swarrrm @BlankaPresident @Jarilo @CallMeCasual @Domitian @aogiri
@chiefwiggum @mbffm @Goutfather @TJ Dillashank @andgonsil @WAGNER CARRETTA CAZOTTO @caligari209 @timmytimmy @Truk @kingmob6 @Xoleth @Shay Brennan @OLD RED