Who's the best boxer currently in the UFC? (First Semi-Finals)

This is very difficult because my vote is a cross between 1) who uses boxing most effectively in MMA (currently); and 2) how do they match-up head-to-head (if applicable).



For me, it’s not: 1) who’d win in a boxing match; 2) who has the most boxing skills; or 3) who was best in their prime (it’s current).



Despite getting KO’d by Justin recently, I haven’t seen Dustin outboxed in the octagon in a while. Even if we consider Holloway/DP as a wash (due to the size and Holloway coming on strong later), the Volk performance really stings.



Even if you think Yan beat O’Malley, O’Malley’s hands have looked better of late.



Of those three, I have to go w/ DP.



Just for fun, the best all-time MMA boxer IMO is either prime Anderson or prime McGregor.