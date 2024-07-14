Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Here's my top 10.
1. Daniel Day-Lewis
2. Gary Oldman
3. Marlon Brando
4. Anthony Hopkins
5. Robert De Niro
6. Philip Seymour Hoffman
7. Laurence Olivier
8. Tom Hanks
9. Al Pacino
10. Peter O'Toole
The three that stand out that could have been in the top 10 are:
Gene Hackman
Val Kilmer
Robin Williams
