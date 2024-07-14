Movies Who's the best actors, that is not in your top 10 GOAT list?

Here's my top 10.

1. Daniel Day-Lewis
2. Gary Oldman
3. Marlon Brando
4. Anthony Hopkins
5. Robert De Niro
6. Philip Seymour Hoffman
7. Laurence Olivier
8. Tom Hanks
9. Al Pacino
10. Peter O'Toole

The three that stand out that could have been in the top 10 are:

Gene Hackman
Val Kilmer
Robin Williams
 
Sonny Qc said:
I think Robin Williams speech in Good Will Hunting is the best performance ever.

Would say Leo,
Dislike the douche.
Don't think he's in my top 10

But he can act for sure.
Thank you for sharing your input.

And I agree that speech is one of if not the best speech in movie history.
 
