Who's the 5 most respected boxers of all-time?

Depends on who you ask really, there is a schism these days with boxing becoming so global.

mine?

If you're asking who I'm a fan of?

1. Muhammad Ali

2. Hector Camacho

3. Sugar Ray Robinson

4. Marvelous Marvin

5. Roy Jones Jr.

If you're asking out cultural boxing icons in history?

1. Muhammad Ali

2. Joe Louis

3. Jack Dempsey

4. Sugar Ray Robinson

5. Rocky Marciano



If you're asking the boxing journalists, probably:

1. Sugar Ray Robinson

2. Joe Louis

3. Muhammad Ali

4. Roberto Duran

5. I dunno, Sugar Ray Leonard, the press loved that guy. Foreman too.



Funny thing is, there have been some limited fighters who were at some point, very beloved. Floyd Patterson was huge in his time, much more than any of us know today. I still remember reading how Howard cosell raving about how popular Floyd was and by the time I knew about him, he was seen as a joke by the journalists and he wasn't an icon in my part of the country. Part of that goes with how the times have changed, Floyd was always the "good negro" in the old parlance and it worked for him in his era but as Ali and other militant athletes changed things, he became a relic.