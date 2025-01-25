  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Who's the 5 most respected boxers of all-time?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,679
Reaction score
48,386
When it comes not only in the ring, but outside the ring as well.

My five:

1. Muhammad Ali
2. Joe Louis
3. Manny Pacquiao
4. George Foreman
5. Rocky Marciano
 
Depends on who you ask really, there is a schism these days with boxing becoming so global.
mine?
If you're asking who I'm a fan of?
1. Muhammad Ali
2. Hector Camacho
3. Sugar Ray Robinson
4. Marvelous Marvin
5. Roy Jones Jr.
If you're asking out cultural boxing icons in history?
1. Muhammad Ali
2. Joe Louis
3. Jack Dempsey
4. Sugar Ray Robinson
5. Rocky Marciano

If you're asking the boxing journalists, probably:
1. Sugar Ray Robinson
2. Joe Louis
3. Muhammad Ali
4. Roberto Duran
5. I dunno, Sugar Ray Leonard, the press loved that guy. Foreman too.

Funny thing is, there have been some limited fighters who were at some point, very beloved. Floyd Patterson was huge in his time, much more than any of us know today. I still remember reading how Howard cosell raving about how popular Floyd was and by the time I knew about him, he was seen as a joke by the journalists and he wasn't an icon in my part of the country. Part of that goes with how the times have changed, Floyd was always the "good negro" in the old parlance and it worked for him in his era but as Ali and other militant athletes changed things, he became a relic.
 
Last edited:
Ali is the only boxer I can say for certain is universally respected, so much that he’s universally considered to be the GOAT despite a handful of fighters being better boxers. Also, PACs reputation took a huge hit when he got into politics. This is why you should just stay out of politics, PAC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,076
Messages
56,810,391
Members
175,416
Latest member
prophecy

Share this page

Back
Top