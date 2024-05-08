Takes_Two_To_Tango
We're not talking about the Method and how they prepare or how intense they are outside of acting.
I'm talking about actors intensity on screen in their careers. Which actors do you find most intense.
Al Pacino
Robert De Niro
Philip Seymour Hoffman
Christian Bale
Tom Cruise
Laurence Olivier
Vincent D'onofrio
Daniel Day-Lewis
Gary Oldman
Ed Harris
