Movies Who's the 5 most intense actors based on their performances on screen?

Who's your picks?

  • Al Pacino

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • Robert De Niro

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Philip Seymour Hoffman

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Christian Bale

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tom Cruise

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Laurence Olivier

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Vincent DoNofrio

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Daniel Day-Lewis

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • Gary Oldman

    Votes: 3 60.0%

  • Ed Harris

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gene Hackman

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jack Nicholson

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Tom Hardy

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Jim Carrey

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Anthony Hopkins

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Nicolas Cage

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Joaquin Phoenix

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Denzel Washington

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Edward Norton

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other (specify)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,131
Reaction score
42,366
We're not talking about the Method and how they prepare or how intense they are outside of acting.

I'm talking about actors intensity on screen in their careers. Which actors do you find most intense.



Al Pacino

Robert De Niro

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Christian Bale

Tom Cruise

Laurence Olivier

Vincent D'onofrio

Daniel Day-Lewis

Gary Oldman

Ed Harris
 
Gene Hackman

Jack Nicholson

Tom Hardy

Jim Carrey

Anthony Hopkins

Nicolas Cage


Joaquin Phoenix

Denzel Washington

Edward Norton
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
Who's your 5 best actors of all-time and who's your 5 favorite actors to watch?
2
Replies
20
Views
807
heavy_hands
heavy_hands
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Which group of actors is the most talented bunch?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
1K
-sin-
-sin-
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these movie roles - Which 3 are the most chameleon like performances? (Fourth Quarter-Finals)
Replies
9
Views
493
TheNinja
TheNinja
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Movies Which group of actors is the most talented bunch? (The Finals)
2
Replies
28
Views
700
MDoza
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,801
Messages
55,517,956
Members
174,807
Latest member
Mapichtli

Share this page

Back
Top