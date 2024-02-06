Who's the 3 best boxers currently in the UFC?

MXZT
Inspired by this thread.
Feel free to suggest some names, I'll consider adding them on.
Why do people act like poirier is a good boxer?
he is a good mma striker, dont get me wrong but people here talk about him like he's some great boxer when all he does is blitzes throwing looping hooks he also has old fedor levels of head hunting, cant throw a body shot to save his life
forums.sherdog.com
Feel free to suggest some names, I'll consider adding them on.
