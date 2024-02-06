Who's the 3 best boxers currently in the UFC?

Who's the 3 best boxers currently in the UFC?

  • Total voters
    26
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
30,496
Reaction score
39,212
Inspired by this thread.

forums.sherdog.com

Why do people act like poirier is a good boxer?

he is a good mma striker, dont get me wrong but people here talk about him like he's some great boxer when all he does is blitzes throwing looping hooks he also has old fedor levels of head hunting, cant throw a body shot to save his life
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

Feel free to suggest some names, I'll consider adding them on.

MV5BY2VmMTc4OGMtOWNjZi00ZDU3LTljZjAtNzdkMDc5ZmYwYTE3XkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMTk4MDgwNA@@._V1_.jpg


gaethje1280-1040x572.jpg




17040643617645.jpg


israel-adesanya.jpg


081623-HERO-sean-omalley-celebration.jpg


when-is-max-holloway-next-fight-ufc-betmgm.jpg


Alex%20Pereira%20130423%20%282%29.jpg


petr+yan+jacked.jpg


FOR_ARTICLES_15_7760bccd-c431-4b93-af50-d5dbc0a6d17d_1100x.png


GettyImages-1410523619.jpg


1671031406.0.jpg
 
Last edited:
Conor is no longer a fighter and you left Strickland off the list, so his rain-bros are gonna be wupset.

Edit: Jamahal Hill & Adrian Yanez display boxing best, but you won't hear them discussed often.
 
Last edited:
Currently, I'd have to pick Poirier, Max, O'Malley.

I don't see an argument for anyone else when it comes to purely boxing.
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Conor is no longer a fighter and you left Strickland off the list, so his rain-bros are gonna be wupset.

Edit: Jamahal Hill & Adrian Yanez display boxing best, but you won't hear them discussed often.
Click to expand...

Yañez as much as i love him is a good puncher & not a good boxer, can't move his head out of the way for shit.
 
I voted Dustin, Yan and Sean as they avoid getting hit as they hit.
 
Conor was never a good boxer, isn't and never will be. His Karate-like kickboxing style served him well to a point, when he dove deeper into pure boxing he only got slower and less effective IMO.
 
As somebody that has actually won pro boxing fights and been a sparring partner for Tyson Fury for a decade, Aspinall should be comfortably topping this list. Lol at O'Malley and Poirier being ahead.
 
OldBoy91 said:
As somebody that has actually won pro boxing fights and been a sparring partner for Tyson Fury for a decade, Aspinall should be comfortably topping this list. Lol at O'Malley and Poirier being ahead.
Click to expand...
Aspinall sucks bro.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MXZT
  • Poll
Which 3 MMA fighters had the best Ground and Pound attack?
2
Replies
20
Views
732
Baal
Baal
MXZT
  • Poll
Who are the 3 most iconic MMA fighters of all-time?
4 5 6
Replies
113
Views
3K
Billy_Japan
Billy_Japan
MXZT
  • Poll
What is the best MMA KO/TKO of the year (2023) thus far?
2
Replies
26
Views
790
Duke Kensington
Duke Kensington
MXZT
  • Poll
Khabib Nurmagomedov, Jon Jones or Fedor Emelianenko - Who's the best GnP fighter? (The Finals)
5 6 7
Replies
125
Views
3K
cheesus
cheesus

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,861
Messages
55,030,952
Members
174,558
Latest member
Ahmed Amin

Share this page

Back
Top