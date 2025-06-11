I mulled whether or not to expand the definition of the term beyond the classical visual mediums and into the literary and performing arts in order to include the likes of novelists, poets, playwrights, and musicians. Sure, why not? I feel it still applies regardless. As a matter of personal taste, I'm amazed by his High Renaissance rival (Rafael, not Da Vinci); blown away by the masters of Baroque era painting (Caravaggio) and sculpture (Bernini), but Michelangelo still clears everyone. Why?Well, when you carve the world's most famous sculptures (plural), paint the world's most iconic frescoes (plural) despite no prior experience in the medium (!!!), take over as chief architect for the world's largest and greatest church in all of Christendom (dome and drum in particular), represent the pinnacle of your art movement (Renaissance) and are responsible for ushering in the next (Mannerism), you have become a one-man cultural force the likes of which the world has never seen before or since. It's a level of achievement that practically transcends the inherently subjective nature of art itself. It is the transcendentals of truth, beauty, and goodness defined.Curriculum Vitae (1498-1564) | (Age 23-88)1498-99: Pietà (Sculpture) | Vatican City1501-04: David (Sculpture) | Florence1501-04: Madonna & Child (Sculpture) | Bruges1503-04: Saint Paul (Sculpture) | Siena1503-04: Saint Peter (Sculpture) | Siena1503-06: Holy Family (Oil Painting) | Florence1508-12: Book of Genesis (Fresco) | Vatican City1513-15: Moses (Sculpture) | Rome1523-34: Laurentian Library (Architecture) | Florence1532-34: Genius of Victory (Sculpture) | Florence1536-41: The Last Judgment (Fresco) | Vatican City1536-45: Piazza del Campidoglio (Architecture) | Rome1542-45: Conversion of Saint Paul (Fresco) | Vatican City1546-50: Crucifixion of Saint Peter (Fresco) | Vatican City1546-64: Saint Peter's Basilica (Architecture) | Vatican City^ He refused to receive any compensation for it. A better look: Bernini's 95-foot tall sculpted bronze canopy (St. Peter's Baldachin) directly underneath the dome of Michelangelo's architectural design.So Who Stands (Nearly) Next To Him?