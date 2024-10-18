Who's more unlikeable? Topuria or Hill?

Lionheart7167
Hills a straight up clown. I don't think he was ever a great fighter, but he acts like he's still the king of the division.
Topuria is a great fighter, but his arrogance (coupled with the fact that he's just bad at shit talking) makes him unrelatable.
Who bothers you the most?
