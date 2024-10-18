Who's more unlikeable? Topuria or Hill?

Hills a straight up clown. I don't think he was ever a great fighter, but he acts like he's still the king of the division.

Topuria is a great fighter, but his arrogance (coupled with the fact that he's just bad at shit talking) makes him unrelatable.


Who bothers you the most?
 
At this point Ilia can talk because he is an undefeated champion. Its unlikely he can KO max but its still possible.

Hill really never beat anyone good or in their prime. He was #8, beat 40 year old glover, then got KO'd in a few seconds by Pereira. On top of that he keeps pulling out for injuries.
 
Definitely Hill.

Topuria is backing up what he says so far. I think if he eventually loses he will become more humble, Hill will just talk nonsense forever regardless of the results lol.
 
well, topuria knows that he’s being a prick and is trying to piss people off. hill is just flailing about, not knowing what he’s doing, and just embarrassing himself further. no comparison. it’s hill.
 
Neither, they're just making noise to get themselves paid better.

If Hill is telling the truth, he just seems a bit delusional; not going to "hate" that.

Ilia's louder; but just really making innocuous comments directed at other fighters.
He's not insulting large groups of people or others' race/culture/etc...
They're obviously not "personal" attacks unrelated to the sport.

I'd say Ilia is walking right up to the line.
 
I have not heard a single thing Hill has ever said never cared about the guy but im always seeing clips of Topuria and he just comes across so fake and cocky and mostly its his face his face just oozes smugness i just wanna punch his fucking face evry time i see it
 
Would have said Hill, but Topuria going on about being a 3 weight champ and such nonsense puts him over the top for me.

I really hate that shit.
 
They are both equally annoying. Since Connor is fading away they seem to be stepping up to take his place.
 
Lol at being bothered by Topuria. Your cunt is leaking.
 
I would say its Hill, Topuria at least could be considered a "heel", the guy goes in and wins, every time (so far).
 
