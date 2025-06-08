Crime Whos lying: Kash or Pam?

MrShady

MrShady

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 8, 2015
Messages
1,884
Reaction score
4,321
This Epstein Pandora's box was something the Trump administration and MAGA promised would be pursued. It's been over 100 days and so far all we got was Phase 1 binders with some social media influencers.

Now we have Kash on fox and Rogan telling us Epstein is dead. "Trust me, trust us the fbi, trust the government".

According to him, there are no videos. There is no bombshell evidence that he would want to eagerly release. There's really not much, according to him.

But according to Pam Bondi, there's hundreds of thousands of hours of video.



So who's lying. Do they realize they just contradicted each other?

Why is Trump so quiet on Epstein while he was campaigning on releasing the files, "the most transparent administration in history".

Why is MAGA excusing this? Where is the outcry? The accountability?

Everybody got their pitchforks out on a 8647 tweet by Comey. Where are those pitchforks when children's lives and women's lives are on tbe line? You're just going to sit there watch the Joe Rogan propaganda episode and let Kash spit out some bs that a few months ago were the complete opposite of his stance?

MAGA has shown themselves to be as establishment as tbe very establishment they were "fighting" against.

Prove me wrong.
 
While on the subject of Bondi, this needs to be looked into. Funny about the fake Trump University where he had to pay $25 million because of the fraud where he's now going apeshit about universities cutting off funding for Harvard. Sour grapes?
 

Attachments

  • bondi trump uni.jpg
    bondi trump uni.jpg
    75.1 KB · Views: 1
I mean probably both. Kash is at least lying. Bondi is probably grossly exaggerating- kind of like her “Trump saved 220 million lives from fentanyl overdoses” bullshit

Everyone in Trumps admin is an unrepentant, habitual liar
 
Love how Rogan immediately went from being the champion of CTs to the just-trust-the-system bro overnight.
trump-rogan.jpg


 
I think Pam Bondi is lying but I say this as someone who thinks Epstein really did kill himself. My guess is Bondi is just throwing chum in the social media waters because they know this story does well with the populist base. Meanwhile Kash risks backlash from that same base by telling them what they don't want to hear which is that the official story was true all along.

In that circumstances you should lean towards believing the person who is saying what their base does not want to hear or at least that's my heuristic in these kinds of situations.
 
Islam Imamate said:
I think Pam Bondi is lying but I say this as someone who thinks Epstein really did kill himself. My guess is Bondi is just throwing chum in the social media waters because they know this story does well with the populist base. Meanwhile Kash risks backlash from that same base by telling them what they don't want to hear which is that the official story was true all along.

In that circumstances you should lean towards believing the person who is saying what their base does not want to hear or at least that's my heuristic in these kinds of situations.
Click to expand...
At least employ someone with the slightest bit of poker face. He looks guilty as sin when asked about ANYTHING.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HOLA
Crime Kash Patel and Dan Bongino declare Epstein killed himself
8 9 10
Replies
182
Views
5K
Crazy Source
Crazy Source
LeonardoBjj
Crime Pam Bondi announces seizure of $510M worth of illegal drugs from vessels linked to cartels
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
2K
Fedor>Cain
Fedor>Cain
HOLA
Crime Steve Bannon pleads guilty to defrauding MAGAts in border wall scam
2
Replies
20
Views
736
Belaya Smert
Belaya Smert
X
Crime Colorado Night Club Raid Bags 100+ Illegals, at least one Sinaloa Cartel Member
2
Replies
26
Views
784
Seano
Seano
LeonardoBjj
Opinion US Justice Department considers merging DEA, ATF in major shakeup, memo says
Replies
4
Views
196
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,359
Messages
57,396,679
Members
175,690
Latest member
Damonejones

Share this page

Back
Top