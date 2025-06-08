This Epstein Pandora's box was something the Trump administration and MAGA promised would be pursued. It's been over 100 days and so far all we got was Phase 1 binders with some social media influencers.



Now we have Kash on fox and Rogan telling us Epstein is dead. "Trust me, trust us the fbi, trust the government".



According to him, there are no videos. There is no bombshell evidence that he would want to eagerly release. There's really not much, according to him.



But according to Pam Bondi, there's hundreds of thousands of hours of video.







So who's lying. Do they realize they just contradicted each other?



Why is Trump so quiet on Epstein while he was campaigning on releasing the files, "the most transparent administration in history".



Why is MAGA excusing this? Where is the outcry? The accountability?



Everybody got their pitchforks out on a 8647 tweet by Comey. Where are those pitchforks when children's lives and women's lives are on tbe line? You're just going to sit there watch the Joe Rogan propaganda episode and let Kash spit out some bs that a few months ago were the complete opposite of his stance?



MAGA has shown themselves to be as establishment as tbe very establishment they were "fighting" against.



Prove me wrong.