  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Who's left for Valentina Shevchenko?

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,166
Reaction score
3,233
She has fought the best, the very very best from every single female division:

-Nunes (the best 135lbs and 145lbs champion)
-Joanna (the best 115lbs champion)
-Andrade (former 115lbs champion)
-Peña (former 135lbs champion)
-Holm (former 135lbs champion and 145 title challenger)
-Grasso (former 125lbs champion)

-And many other contenders such as Santos, Kaufman, Fiorot, Carmouche, etc etc...

Idk who can they offer her next, she has literally fought everybody. The only one I can think of right now is Zhang Weili since she has some title defenses already, and maybe a trilogy with Nunes down the line? Or maybe Rose Namajunas too if she gets a couple more wins?
 
Weili Zhang
Natalia Silva with one additional win over Fiorot, Namajunas, or Blanchfield
Fiorot with a win over Silva or Grasso
Grasso, Blanchfield, Jasudavicius, with two additional wins
Ditcheva
Four fights, by then, she will be 39-40, and it will be time for her to retire
 
I wouldn't be surprised if she only fights maybe 1-2 times more.

Let her fight Zhang and Natalia and then call it a career.
 
goOb said:
Me. My body is ready for Valentina.
Click to expand...

CsqoyEGWYAAo3KG.jpg:large


Goob vs Shevchenko book it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Geniusss
Zhang Weili is the only one left for Shevchenko
Replies
8
Views
395
AMAZINGUFC
AMAZINGUFC
Geniusss
Shevchenko still has taken every single one of her opponents down
2 3
Replies
45
Views
2K
SuperAlly
SuperAlly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,421
Messages
57,599,795
Members
175,763
Latest member
Dominic02

Share this page

Back
Top