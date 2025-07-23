Who's left for Valentina Shevchenko?

Geniusss
She has fought the best, the very very best from every single female division:
-Nunes (the best 135lbs and 145lbs champion)
-Joanna (the best 115lbs champion)
-Andrade (former 115lbs champion)
-Peña (former 135lbs champion)
-Holm (former 135lbs champion and 145 title challenger)
-Grasso (former 125lbs champion)
-And many other contenders such as Santos, Kaufman, Fiorot, Carmouche, etc etc...
Idk who can they offer her next, she has literally fought everybody. The only one I can think of right now is Zhang Weili since she has some title defenses already, and maybe a trilogy with Nunes down the line? Or maybe Rose Namajunas too if she gets a couple more wins?
